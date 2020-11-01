Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, KKR vs RR Match: Kolkata, Rajasthan battle it out in virtual knockout

17:40 (IST)

KXIP set CSK 154 to win


In the other match taking place in the Sunday double-header, Kings XI Punjab stutter after getting off to another very good start, with middle-order batsman Deepak Hooda ultimately hitting an unbeaten 62 off 30 balls to guide his side to 153/6 after being asked to bat by MS Dhoni — who incidentally made it very clear that this is not his last match in the yellow jersey.


Follow live updates on the match here

17:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 54th match of IPL 2020, with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Rajasthan Royals in a match that can be considered something of knockout, with the loser of this game bidding goodbye to their hopes of making it to the playoffs from here.

Highlights

title-img


IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals latest updates: Follow live updates on Match 54 of IPL 2020, with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Rajasthan Royals in Dubai.

Preview: Eoin Morgan and Steve Smith will be under pressure as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) face each other in their final match of the round-robin stage at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams are on 12 points from 13 matches and need a win to keep hopes alive for a spot in the playoffs.

RR are coming into the match after a superb win against Kings XI Punjab so they will look to make most of the winning momentum. In terms of net run-rate, Rajasthan (-0.377) are also better than Kolkata (-0.467) so a victory will be crucial in their efforts to make it to the playoffs.

KKR suffered defeats in their previous two matches which seriously dented their chances of securing a top four spot. A positive result on Sunday and the team will end up with 14 points but they will have to wait for other match results to go in their way. The net run-rate is a significant factor and KKR's number is lower than all teams except Chennai Super Kings.

Since it's a must-win for both the teams, expect fierce cricket from both the teams.

Here's all you need to know about KKR vs RR:

When is the 54th match of the IPL 2020 between KKR vs RR?

The 54th match of the IPL 2020 between KKR vs RR is on Sunday, 1 November 2020.

Where will the KKR vs RR match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time does the KKR VS RR match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs RR match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders full squadAndre RussellDinesh KarthikKamlesh NagarkotiKuldeep YadavAli KhanLockie FergusonNitish RanaPrasidh KrishnaRinku SinghSandeep WarrierShivam MaviShubman GillSiddhesh LadSunil NarinePat CumminsEoin MorganVarun ChakravarthyTom BantonRahul TripathiChris GreenM SiddharthNikhil Naik

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve SmithBen StokesJofra ArcherJos ButtlerMahipal LomrorManan VohraRiyan ParagRobin UthappaDavid MillerAnkit RajpootMayank MarkandeShreyas GopalVarun AaronJaydev UnadkatKartik TyagiAkash SinghOshane ThomasAndrew TyeRahul TewatiaShashank SinghYashasvi JaiswalAnirudha JoshiTom CurranSanju SamsonAnuj Rawat.

Updated Date: November 01, 2020 17:31:11 IST

