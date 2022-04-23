Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs GT Live Cricket Score and Update: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bat

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live update - Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs GT Live cricket score, 35th IPL Match Live Coverage: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bat

PREVIEW: Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders come into this match after a loss to Rajasthan Royals.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have been one of the most entertaining and consistent side of this season. There are few issues with their batting order, but the form of Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and David Miller have eased a lot of their concerns. Bowling is perhaps their strength and as far as the balance is concerned, they have the most-rounded attack in this competition.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans match be played?

The KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match will take place on 23 April.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans match be held?

The KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans match start?

The KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 3:30 pm. The toss will take place at 3 pm.

Where can you watch KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Chamika Karunaratne, Sheldon Jackson, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Aman Hakim Khan, Tim Southee, Mohammad Nabi, Baba Indrajith, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Nitish Rana, Abhijeet Tomar, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana

Gujarat Titans: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Wriddhiman Saha, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (c), Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Shubman Gill, Jayant Yadav, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Pradeep Sangwan, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.