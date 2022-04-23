Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs GT Live Cricket Score and Update: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bat

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Gujarat Titans LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Gujarat Titans At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 23 April, 2022

23 April, 2022
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match yet to begin
Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans

0/0 (0.0 ov)

Match 35
Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders
0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0

Match yet to begin

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Bowling 0 M R W
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

0 (0) R/R: 0

0 0(0) S.R (0)
Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs GT Live Cricket Score and Update: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bat

Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs GT Live Cricket Score and Update: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bat

15:10 (IST)

KKR make three changes. "We have few niggles, so few changes," Iyer said at the toss. Southee, Billings and Rinju Singh are in the XI. 

KKR (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings (WK), Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

15:05 (IST)

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (C), Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

15:03 (IST)

Only one change for Gujarat Titans as Hardik Pandya comes back in the XI, Vijay sits out

15:01 (IST)

Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bat

15:00 (IST)

GOOD NEWS for Gujarat Titans as Hardik Pandya is back

14:59 (IST)

There is a lot of covering of grass on the track while a closer look shows that it is a bit dry surface and the cracks might open up sooner. There is surely something on offer for the spinners. The skipper who wins the toss might elect to bat first. 

14:40 (IST)

Rashid Khan captained Gujarat Titans in Hardik Pandya's absence and played a massive role in the win against CSK with the bat. The right-hander's aggressive innings of 40 off 21 kept the Titans in the hunt before Miller wrapped the match. 

14:25 (IST)

The presence of David Miller in Titans' middle order has given the unit a lot of strength. The kind of knock that he unleashed against CSK was something that the bowling line ups should be scared of. 

14:02 (IST)

One positive that KKR do have is that Shreyas Iyer has got back among runs. The right-hander has notched up a couple of half-centuries in the last three matches that he has played and also looked in some good touch against the Royals.

13:48 (IST)

The Kolkata Knight Riders on the other side, have three wins in their tally from seven games so far in the competition. 

Highlights

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live update - Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs GT Live cricket score, 35th IPL Match Live Coverage: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bat

PREVIEW: Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders come into this match after a loss to Rajasthan Royals.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have been one of the most entertaining and consistent side of this season. There are few issues with their batting order, but the form of Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and David Miller have eased a lot of their concerns. Bowling is perhaps their strength and as far as the balance is concerned, they have the most-rounded attack in this competition.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans match be played?

The KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match will take place on 23 April.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans match be held?

The KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans match start?

The KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 3:30 pm. The toss will take place at 3 pm.

Where can you watch KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Chamika Karunaratne, Sheldon Jackson, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Aman Hakim Khan, Tim Southee, Mohammad Nabi, Baba Indrajith, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh,  Nitish Rana, Abhijeet Tomar, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana

Gujarat Titans: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Wriddhiman Saha, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (c), Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Shubman Gill, Jayant Yadav, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Pradeep Sangwan, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad

Updated Date: April 23, 2022 15:01:12 IST

