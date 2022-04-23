Tata IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Update: Royal Challengers eye top spot in clash against Sunrisers

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live update — Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RR Live cricket score , 36th IPL Match Live Coverage: Both RCB and SRH enter this match on the back of victories — Hyderabad having beaten PBKS by seven wickets followed by Bangalore handing LSG an 18-run loss.

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to continue their winning ways when they meet Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

Both the teams will step into the ground at the back of victories in their previous games. Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched a comfortable win against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants in their last match. Their batters clicked well for them to cross the 180-run mark in 20 overs.

RCB's skipper Faf Du Plessis top scored for the team with a blazing 96 runs off 64 deliveries. Shahbaz Ahmed and Glenn Maxwell also displayed some fireworks. However, former captain Virat Kohli had to leave the crease with a golden duck. In reply, Lucknow only managed to get 163 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Josh Hazlewood turned out to be the best performer among the RCB bowlers. The right-arm pacer scalped four wickets and also bowled four economical overs. RCB is at the second spot on the table with 10 points in seven matches.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be coming out to play with four consecutive wins under their belt. In their previous game against Punjab Kings, the Kane Williamson-led side successfully chased down 152 runs with seven balls to spare. Winning the toss, Williamson invited Punjab Kings to bat first. Among the Punjab batters, only Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan managed to cross the 20-run mark. Livingstone top-scored with a 33-ball 60 and helped his side reach a decent score of 151 runs.

Despite losing Williamson early, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, and Nicholas Pooran successfully led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the finishing line in the 19th over. Aiden Markram was the highest scorer for them with an unbeaten 41-run knock. Hyderabad are now at the fifth position with 8 points.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on 23 April, 2022.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where can you watch RBC vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The RCB vs SRH match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Siddharth Kaul, Rajat Patidar.

