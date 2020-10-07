IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, KKR vs CSK Match: Kolkata aim to bounce back against resurgent Chennai

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. After three consecutive defeats, CSK bounced back in style with a 10-wicket win over KXIP. On the other hand, KKR had to settle for an 18-run defeat against DC. For KKR, their skipper Dinesh Karthik must lead by example with his batting. As a whole, they will have to bring their A game to defeat a resurgent Chennai, whose top-order seems to be getting back in touch. Stay tuned as we will bring you updates from the clash. 
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. After three consecutive defeats, CSK bounced back in style with a 10-wicket win over KXIP. On the other hand, KKR had to settle for an 18-run defeat against DC. For KKR, their skipper Dinesh Karthik must lead by example with his batting. As a whole, they will have to bring their A-game to defeat a resurgent Chennai, whose top-order seems to be getting back in touch. Stay tuned as we will bring you updates from the clash.

Preview: Building on their emphatic 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings will again aim to deliver the goods when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 21 of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Against KXIP, the CSK openers Shane Watson (83 off 53 balls) and Faf du Plessis (87 off 53) stepped up in tandem for the first time in the tournament. Much to their delight, after three consecutive losses, the Yellow Army bounced back in style. Their bowling, however, still remains an area of concern as barring Deepak Chahar, who conceded 5.66 runs per over, the other bowlers were taken for almost 10 runs per over.

KKR, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a defeat against Delhi Capitals. For the Knight Riders too, it is their bowling that needs to step up. Given their last match was in batsmen friendly conditions at Sharjah, their bowlers would have wanted to be on top of their game. Unfortunately, that did not happen as all their bowlers, with the exception of Andre Russell, went in excess of 11 per over. KKR’s batting was the saving grace, but it wasn’t enough to get them over the line as they fell short by 18 runs.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik must lead by example with his batting, and so should Sunil Narine, who has consistently faltered in providing KKR with explosive starts. Rahul Tripathi could reclaim his usual position at the top of the order after Narine’s poor run. So far, Pat Cummins has blown hot and cold, but KKR would want more from their star buy.

As far as the points table is concerned, CSK occupy the sixth position with four points from five matches while KKR sit on the fourth with four points from as many games.

The Squads (From):

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders full squadAndre RussellDinesh KarthikKamlesh NagarkotiKuldeep YadavAli KhanLockie FergusonNitish RanaPrasidh KrishnaRinku SinghSandeep WarrierShivam MaviShubman GillSiddhesh LadSunil NarinePat CumminsEoin MorganVarun ChakravarthyTom BantonRahul TripathiChris GreenM SiddharthNikhil Naik

