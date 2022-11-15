Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who played for 13 seasons for the franchise, bid adieu to IPL on Tuesday. Pollard’s association with MI however will continue to grow as the West Indian has been appointed as the batting coach of the team.

“It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either, ‘Once an MI always an MI’,” Pollard said in a statement.

Mumbai Indians owner Mrs. Nita M Ambani praised Pollard for his 13-year long career with MI and expressed happiness on him being appointed as batting coach.

“For me, Pollard has exemplified what Mumbai Indians stand for – Khelenge Dil Khol Ke! Right from Season 3, we have shared joy, sweat, and tears – those powerful emotions that forge lifelong bonds on and off the field. He has played an important role in the success of MI and been a part of the winning side for both our Champions League trophies and all 5 IPL wins. We will miss seeing his magic on the field for MI, but I’m delighted that he will continue to play for MI Emirates, and also mentor young players as the batting coach for MI. May his new journey with MI and MI Emirates bring him even greater glory, triumph, and fulfilment. I wish him all the very best!” said Nita Ambani.

Kieron Pollard retires from IPL: A look at the MI all-rounder’s numbers

Akash Ambani added that a valued member of the MI family, “Polly” has left behind a huge legacy as a player with the franchise.

“Polly leaves behind a huge legacy as a player with Mumbai Indians. Fans roared every time he took to the field. A valued member of the MI family and a great friend, he played the beautiful game of cricket with utmost commitment and passion all through his IPL career with us. Pleased to have Polly continue to be a part of the MI Family as a batting coach for Mumbai Indians and as player with MI Emirates. We believe, Polly will be as dynamic and impactful as a coach, just like the way he was, when he took to the field for us. His insights will be invaluable to the team, though the Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium and the Paltan will miss him play on the field,” said Akash.

In 189 matches for MI, Pollard scored over 3400 runs and scalped 69 wickets for the side.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.