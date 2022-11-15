Kieron Pollard on Tuesday announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League
All-rounder Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League. The right-hander was released by his franchise Mumbai Indians.
“It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either, ‘Once an MI always an MI’,” he said in a statement.
💙 #OneFamily @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/4mDVKT3eu6
— Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) November 15, 2022
Pollard has now been appointed as the batting coach of MI.
The West Indies great began his stint with MI back in 2010 and had been a part of the setup since then. In 189 matches that he played for the franchise, Pollard notched up 3412 runs at an average of 28.67 and a strike-rate of 147.32. The right-hander also scored 16 fifties and hit 218 fours and 223 maximum while donning the MI jersey.
Talking about his bowling, Pollard scalped 69 wickets at an economy rate of 8.79 which also included a four-wicket haul. MI have lifted the IPL trophy five times and the all-rounder has been an integral part of the side’s successful run on all occasions.
Some of the key highlights of Pollard’s IPL career:
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was charged with four counts of sexual assault.
Ashwin, who had famously run Jos Buttler out in a similar manner in 2019, was quizzed about the fairness of the dismissal ahead of India's Super 12 clash against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup.
MS Dhoni played a knock of 183 runs from 145 balls with the help of 15 fours and 10 sixes.