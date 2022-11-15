All-rounder Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League. The right-hander was released by his franchise Mumbai Indians.

“It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either, ‘Once an MI always an MI’,” he said in a statement.

Pollard has now been appointed as the batting coach of MI.

The West Indies great began his stint with MI back in 2010 and had been a part of the setup since then. In 189 matches that he played for the franchise, Pollard notched up 3412 runs at an average of 28.67 and a strike-rate of 147.32. The right-hander also scored 16 fifties and hit 218 fours and 223 maximum while donning the MI jersey.

Talking about his bowling, Pollard scalped 69 wickets at an economy rate of 8.79 which also included a four-wicket haul. MI have lifted the IPL trophy five times and the all-rounder has been an integral part of the side’s successful run on all occasions.

Some of the key highlights of Pollard’s IPL career:

He has hit the most sixes for MI in IPL- 223.

Pollard has taken 103 catches in the cash-rich league, the third most number of catches taken in the IPL by a non-wicketkeeper.

He hit the second joint-fastest fifty for MI which came in 17 balls.

He is the second-highest run-getter for Mumbai Indians – 3915

Pollard has the second-highest batting strike-rate for Mumbai Indians (Min 300 Runs) – 147.32

