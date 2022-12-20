Kapil Dev once again touched upon the controversial topic of players complaining of pressure in playing Indian Premier League, urging them not to play the franchise league and sell bananas and eggs instead if they find it too hard to handle pressure.

Kapil made the remarks during a programme in Kolkata, where he insisted that players should take pride in playing for their country as they are chosen one among billions,” he said.

“I keep hearing ‘We are playing the IPL. There is so much pressure.’ This word is so common, right? To them, I say ‘Don’t play’. Who is asking you to? There is pressure, but if you are playing at that level, you will be admired and abused. If you are afraid of abuses, then don’t play. You are representing the country and you have pressure? How is that possible? Out of a country of 100 crore, 20 of you are playing and then you say you have pressure? Instead, say it’s a matter of pride. You are getting so much love from people. Learn to take that pride.”

Also read: ‘Don’t play in IPL if you feel pressure’: Kapil Dev’s remarks spark debate

In recent past, several Indian cricketers have been seen taking breaks from international cricket while playing the entire season of IPL. This included Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma among stars as Team India have been sending backup teams for several bilateral series.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain, who previously was criticised for mocking pressure in the game, asserted that pressure is an American word and those who can’t feel it while playing for India, should go for other professions instead.

“Pressure is an American word. If you don’t want to work, don’t. Is anyone forcing you? Jaa ke kele ki shop lagao. Ande becho ja ke. (Open a banana stall, go sell eggs). But when you have gotten an opportunity, why do you take it as pressure. Take it as pleasure and have fun with it. The day you start doing it, the job will appear easy. But if you call the same thing pressure, nothing good can come of it,” said Dev.

Among international cricketers, the likes of Ben Stokes and Glenn Maxwell are some of the prominent names, who took a sabbatical from the game to deal with mental stress.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.