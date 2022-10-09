Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

'Don't play in IPL if you feel pressure': Kapil Dev's remarks spark debate

Former India captain Kapil Dev said that there will be no pressure if a player is passionate about the sport.

File image of Kapil Dev. Image credit: Britannia

Former India captain and 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil has sparked a massive debate on Twitter regarding mental health after his remarks on pressure and IPL. In modern-day cricket, where a jam-packed schedule and franchise cricket leave hardly any time for players to relax and recharge, cricketers have often complained that playing the sport is becoming unsustainable.

Kapil, however, feels that if cricketers are feeling ‘pressured’ they shouldn’t play the sport. Speaking at the ‘Champions of Aakash 2022’ program, the former cricketer added that if players are passionate about the sport, there would be no pressure.

“I had a passion to play. That was the difference. I would change the subject slightly. I hear a lot on TV these days. People say ‘there’s pressure, we play IPL, there’s a lot of pressure’. I only say one thing, ‘don’t play’. What is this pressure? If you are passionate, there shouldn’t be any pressure,” Kapil said.

“These ‘American words’ have come, be it pressure or depression. I don’t understand this. I am a farmer. That’s where I have come from. We played for enjoyment and where there’s enjoyment, there can’t be pressure,” he further said.

Kapil’s remarks have led to a massive debate on Twitter where there’s a section that agrees with Kapil.

But there’s also another group that feels that Kapil has trivialised mental health issues.

Updated Date: October 09, 2022 17:22:29 IST

