Former India captain Kapil Dev said that there will be no pressure if a player is passionate about the sport.
Former India captain and 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil has sparked a massive debate on Twitter regarding mental health after his remarks on pressure and IPL. In modern-day cricket, where a jam-packed schedule and franchise cricket leave hardly any time for players to relax and recharge, cricketers have often complained that playing the sport is becoming unsustainable.
Kapil, however, feels that if cricketers are feeling ‘pressured’ they shouldn’t play the sport. Speaking at the ‘Champions of Aakash 2022’ program, the former cricketer added that if players are passionate about the sport, there would be no pressure.
“I had a passion to play. That was the difference. I would change the subject slightly. I hear a lot on TV these days. People say ‘there’s pressure, we play IPL, there’s a lot of pressure’. I only say one thing, ‘don’t play’. What is this pressure? If you are passionate, there shouldn’t be any pressure,” Kapil said.
“These ‘American words’ have come, be it pressure or depression. I don’t understand this. I am a farmer. That’s where I have come from. We played for enjoyment and where there’s enjoyment, there can’t be pressure,” he further said.
Kapil’s remarks have led to a massive debate on Twitter where there’s a section that agrees with Kapil.
Two minutes of gold from Kapil Dev. pic.twitter.com/FFR6pPIl5d
— Hawk Eye🇮🇳 (@hawkeyespeaks) October 9, 2022
This CLIP should go VIRAL.
Plainspeak by Kapil Dev. https://t.co/e4MBpCDYYD
— Indranil Roy 🇮🇳 (@indraroy) October 9, 2022
But there’s also another group that feels that Kapil has trivialised mental health issues.
Classic gaslighting from Kapil Dev here.
I don’t understand something and therefore it doesn’t exist.
Also,it seems that Depression is an American word and India k mardangi se bhare logon ko kahan hota hai depression. https://t.co/w3bbDjx6ow
— Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) October 9, 2022
Daily reminder that rigorous EQ/IQ tests should be mandatory before letting people speak in public about experiences outside their mental cocoon.
Kapil Dev has a cupboard filled with silverware, but I wish he had a mind without as much rust. https://t.co/aXaYlVIqGB
— Sarthak Dev (@devellix) October 9, 2022
If Kapil Dev doesn’t understand the word “depression”, he should count himself very lucky. https://t.co/1YzOWCtCC6
— KASHISH (@crickashish217) October 9, 2022
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Earlier this year, a former junior cricketer took legal action against Cricket Australia over allegations of abuse suffered on an under-19 tour of India and Sri Lanka in 1985.
CAC chairman Nikhil Chopra said it was a close race but Abhay Sharma’s coaching experience, and ability to also serve as batting coach, gave him the edge over Sarandeep Singh.
Mohammad Rizwan maintained his rich vein of form with an unbeaten 78 as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs.