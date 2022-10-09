Former India captain and 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil has sparked a massive debate on Twitter regarding mental health after his remarks on pressure and IPL. In modern-day cricket, where a jam-packed schedule and franchise cricket leave hardly any time for players to relax and recharge, cricketers have often complained that playing the sport is becoming unsustainable.

Kapil, however, feels that if cricketers are feeling ‘pressured’ they shouldn’t play the sport. Speaking at the ‘Champions of Aakash 2022’ program, the former cricketer added that if players are passionate about the sport, there would be no pressure.

“I had a passion to play. That was the difference. I would change the subject slightly. I hear a lot on TV these days. People say ‘there’s pressure, we play IPL, there’s a lot of pressure’. I only say one thing, ‘don’t play’. What is this pressure? If you are passionate, there shouldn’t be any pressure,” Kapil said.

“These ‘American words’ have come, be it pressure or depression. I don’t understand this. I am a farmer. That’s where I have come from. We played for enjoyment and where there’s enjoyment, there can’t be pressure,” he further said.

Kapil’s remarks have led to a massive debate on Twitter where there’s a section that agrees with Kapil.

Two minutes of gold from Kapil Dev. pic.twitter.com/FFR6pPIl5d — Hawk Eye🇮🇳 (@hawkeyespeaks) October 9, 2022

This CLIP should go VIRAL.

Plainspeak by Kapil Dev. https://t.co/e4MBpCDYYD — Indranil Roy 🇮🇳 (@indraroy) October 9, 2022

But there’s also another group that feels that Kapil has trivialised mental health issues.

Classic gaslighting from Kapil Dev here. I don’t understand something and therefore it doesn’t exist. Also,it seems that Depression is an American word and India k mardangi se bhare logon ko kahan hota hai depression. https://t.co/w3bbDjx6ow — Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) October 9, 2022

Daily reminder that rigorous EQ/IQ tests should be mandatory before letting people speak in public about experiences outside their mental cocoon. Kapil Dev has a cupboard filled with silverware, but I wish he had a mind without as much rust. https://t.co/aXaYlVIqGB — Sarthak Dev (@devellix) October 9, 2022

If Kapil Dev doesn’t understand the word “depression”, he should count himself very lucky. https://t.co/1YzOWCtCC6 — KASHISH (@crickashish217) October 9, 2022

