Jos Buttler appointed as England’s new white-ball captain

England batter Jos Buttler has been announced as the new limited-overs format captain of the English team after the retirement of veteran Eoin Morgan.

The English and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the appointment through a media release.

The release stated, “Lancashire's Jos Buttler has been appointed captain of the England Men's white-ball teams by the England & Wales Cricket Board. He succeeds Eoin Morgan, who retired from international cricket earlier this week. The ECB Interim Chair, Martin Darlow, and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Clare Connor, approved the appointment on Wednesday evening following the recommendation by the Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Rob Key.”

Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from all international cricket on Tuesday.

Buttler has been a part of the English side for more than a decade now after he made his debut in 2011. He has 151 ODI and 88 T20I caps to his name so far and has been an integral part of the white-ball team.

"It is a great honour to take over from Eoin, and the place he has left English white-ball cricket in is exciting, and I'm inspired for the challenges ahead,” Buttler stated in the press release.

He further expressed his gratitude to his predecessor. “I would like to offer my sincere thanks and gratitude to Eoin Morgan for his outstanding leadership over the past seven years. It has been the most memorable period for everyone involved. He has been an inspirational leader, and it has been fantastic to play under him. There are lots of things that I have learnt from him that I'll take into this role.”

Buttler has captained England on quite a few occasions earlier. The latest being in the third ODI against the Netherlands when Morgan was out with an injury. “It is the greatest honour to captain your country, and when I have had the chance to step in the past, I have loved doing it. I can't wait to take this team forward,” Buttler added.

Introducing our new Men's White-Ball captain, @josbuttler — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 30, 2022

Rob Key, the managing director of the England Men’s cricket team said that Buttler was the perfect replacement for Morgan.

Clare Connor, the interim ECB CEO also said that Buttler is a fantastic role model for the players within the team. “I'm excited to see where Jos and Matthew Mott take things from here, particularly as we build towards the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.”

Buttler will start his captaincy stint with the T20I series against India starting 7 July, followed by the ODI series that begins on 13 July.

