Australia seamer Jhye Richardson was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against India due to ongoing issues with his hamstring that has also put his participation in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in doubt.

According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, New South Welshman Nathan Ellis has been named his replacement in the Australia squad for the series that begins on 17 March, shortly after the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad.

Richardson, whose last appearance for Australia came in last year’s tour of Sri Lanka, was named in the squad for the India one-dayers despite not having played any competitive cricket for two months since picking up the injury in January that was initially thought to have been a minor niggle.

The right-arm seamer would go on to miss the remainder of Perth Scorchers’ Big Bash campaign and not making any appearances for Western Australia either in the Marsh Cup or in the Sheffield Shield, Cricket Australia’s premier List A and First-Class tournaments.

He would make his first competitive appearance since the injury on Saturday in a club fixture in Perth, where he collected three wickets for five runs in four overs for Fremantle in a 50-over game before his hamstring issues flared up yet again.

After the ODIs against India, Richardson was to link up with the Mumbai Indians, a side already on the back foot following pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s reported injury-forced exit.

