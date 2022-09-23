Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Jhulan Goswami retires, Lord's ODI on 24 September to be her final international match; Twitter left emotional

Jhulan Goswami made her debut against England in 2002. From then on, the pacer went from strength to strength for 20 years. The CAB has announced the screening of her last ODI at INOX.

Jhulan Goswami at the 2022 ICC World Cup. ICC Media Zone

India star Jhulan Goswami will bid adieu to international cricket on 24 September, Saturday. The decorated Indian pacer will play her final One Day International at the Lord’s stadium in London. In her final press conference on 23 September, Jhulan Goswami reiterated that she will hang her boots after the upcoming fixture.

The Indian team will likely go all out to make her farewell game even more memorable. With India taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, the visitors will be hoping for a clean sweep tomorrow.

Jhulan Goswami retirement statement: ‘Last two years I was thinking every series’

Jhulan Goswami was at her talkative best in her final presser. The pacer, who is the leading wicket-taker in women’s international cricket, revealed that she never thought that she would play for two decades when she first started out. The lanky quick has been a star in many of India’s victories, including the first ODI against England this month, when she emerged as the most economical bowler giving away just 20 runs in 10 overs. She also scalped the wicket of opener Tammy Beaumont.

As the pacer is all set for her farewell game tomorrow, Twitter users were left emotional.

Several users took to Twitter to hail Jhulan Goswami as one of the best players in the history of Indian cricket.


The Cricket Association of Bengal announced that it will screen Jhulan Goswami’s last international fixture at a theatre.


Others compared her to the legend Kapil Dev.


Others were very emotional at bidding farewell to their idol.

Stat Attack: Jhulan Goswami’s career in numbers

Jhulan Goswami made her debut against England in 2002. From then on, the pacer went from strength to strength. Interestingly, this is the first ODI series that Goswami is playing without her long-time friend and former teammate Mithali Raj, who retired in June. As for her future plans, Jhulan Goswami has stated that she is yet to take a decision on playing in the Women’s IPL, which is likely to start next year.

Updated Date: September 23, 2022 17:49:52 IST

