Jhulan Goswami will play her last international match – an ODI on 24 September at Lord’s. What better way to finish a glittering cricket career than at the Lord’s?

For her career to span over two decades, 19-year-old Goswami made her debut in March 2002, at a time that would look ancient in today’s generation.

Over the course of 20 years, the pacer has been a stalwart for India, and an epitome of fast bowing for World Cricket.

Goswami’s international retirement was announced in August 2022, as the BCCI conveyed the message that they were willing to pursue with a young group and fresh legs of bowlers. However, they wanted Jhulu Di to have a proper farewell.

With Mithali Raj already having retired, the end of Goswami’s career at the home of cricket will truly mark the end of an era in Indian cricket.

However, what will be etched forever is her presence in the hearts of the fans and her numbers in the history books, which might take require a change in eon before being broken.

We can only talk about her numbers, and so will we –

The stalwart played 12 Tests, 203 ODIs, and 68 T20Is in her career.

Records in Test cricket

– Jhulan Goswami had the second longest Test career in women’s cricket in terms of number of days – 19 years and 262 days. She made her Test debut on 14 January 2002 and played her last day in Tests on 3 October 2021.

– At 23 years and 277 days, Goswami became the youngest player to take a 10 wickets in a Test match. She registered the feat on 29 August 2006 against England with match figures of 10/78 at Taunton. She is also one of the only nine players to have scalped 10 wickets in a Test match.

– Goswami holds a unique record of registering no ducks in her Test career – batting in 15 innings and is one of the 18 players to be part of the list.

– Goswami has the highest number of LBW wickets in Test matches – 18.

Records in ODI Cricket

– The veteran played 203 ODIs which is the second highest number of ODIs played, only next to Mithali Raj’s 232 ODIs. Interestingly, the two ODIs in the ongoing series against England are the only ODIs that Goswami has played in Raj’s absence. All her 201 previous ODIs featured Raj.

– Goswami is the all-time leading wicket-taker in ODIs with 253 wickets. She is also the first to take 250 wickets in women’s ODIs.

– Goswami has had the second longest ODI career in terms of time period – 20 years and 261 days (258 days as of now). She made her debut on 6 January 2002 with her last match set to be played on 24 September.

– Goswami is on the elusive list of 11 players to have scored 1000 runs and taken 100 wickets in ODIs. She is also one of the only three players to have scored 1000 runs, taken 100 wickets, and completed 50 catches.

– Goswami has the second-best figures in ODIs as a captain – 6/31 against New Zealand in July 2011. Ironically these figures are also the best figures in a losing cause in ODIs.

– Goswami has conceded 5,592 runs in her ODI career in 9,945 deliveries. Both are the all-time highest in ODI cricket.

– If she had a record of no ducks in Test matches, she holds an inversely proportional and a dubious record of most ducks in ODIs – 17.

– Goswami has the highest number of bowled wickets – 94 and the most number of LBW wickets – 56 in ODIs. She also has the third highest number of caught dismissals with 102 to her name.

– Goswami completed 68 catches in her career which are the second highest number of catches taken in the format by any player.

Records in T20I Cricket

Overall records

– Goswami will leave the game with the highest number of wickets in women’s international cricket – 352 wickets across formats.

– Goswami won the ICC Women’s Player of the year award in 2007. In 2011, she also won the M. A. Chidambaram Trophy for the best Women’s cricketer.

– Goswami featured in six 50-over ODI World Cups in her career.

*The stats are subject to the last ODI Jhulan Goswami will play against England on 24 September 2022.

