The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday named Jatin Paranjpe, Ashok Malhotra and Sulakshana Naik in the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

The announcement comes at a time when the board is receiving applications for the senior selectors’ posts following the ouster of the Chetan Sharma-led committee, which was sacked following the disappointing conclusion to India’s T20 World Cup campaign.

The CAC, whose first members included Indian batting legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, is tasked with interviewing potential selectors and coaches and forwarding their choices to the BCCI president and secretary for formal appointments.

Naik has the most caps as a player among the three, having represented the country in two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is in an international career spanning more than a decade.

Paranjpe represented Team India in four one-day internationals in 1998 besides over a hundred appearances for the Mumbai cricket team in both First-Class and List A formats. Malhotra had represented India in seven Tests and 20 ODIs besides leading the Indian Cricketers Association.

Malhotra replaced former India seamer Madan Lal and Paranjape came in place of Rudra Pratap Singh, who has joined Mumbai Indians as a talent scout. Only former women’s international Naik remained from the last committee.

“Malhotra has represented India in seven Tests and 20 ODIs and recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers’ Association. Paranjape has played four ODIs for India and was part of the senior men’s selection Committee,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying in a press release.

In November, the BCCI had sacked the entire selection panel headed by Chetan Sharma. The other members were Harvinder Singh, Sunil Joshi and Debasish Mohanty.

It is understood that Chetan, despite his unceremonious dumping and adverse performance report after India’s semifinal debacle at the T20 World Cup, has reapplied alongside Harvinder.

Joshi and Mohanty (tenure ended) have decided against reapplication.

Some of the prominent names to have applied are Nayan Mongia, Venkatesh Prasad, Maninder Singh, Shiv Sunder Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Amay Khurasiya, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Nikhil Chopra and Atul Wassan to name a few.

With inputs from PTI

