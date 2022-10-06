Team India’s major concern ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup is undoubtedly the absence of the frontline pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. The right-arm pacer has been suffering from injury issues for quite some time. Previously, he missed the Asia Cup due to a back injury. Later, he returned to the squad for the preparatory series against Australia and South Africa on home soil after undergoing months of rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. He donned the Indian kit again during the Australia series but again had to be sidelined for a back stress fracture during a practice session in the penultimate hour before the South Africa series.

After coming to know about the major blow, Indian fans could not help but be disappointed as they are well aware of Bumrah’s role in the World Cup side, especially when the event is set to be held on Australian pitches. Following the matter, social media platforms saw numerous posts regarding Bumrah missing out on another international assignment.

Now, Bumrah has come up with a response to the criticism. Taking to his personal Instagram, the senior pacer shared a note that reads, “You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.” The story no doubt reflects the disappointment of Bumrah who has provided a lot of match-winning performances for India.

As the Indian unit has already departed for Australia, Bumrah penned a special post for the side on his Twitter account. He wrote, “I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia.”

While many Indian fans went on to wish the cricketer a fast recovery, the comments section saw some of them slam Bumrah, claiming he was always being available for his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians but not for the national side.

A fan noted, “The lion will roar again. Wishing u a speedy recovery Jassi (Jasprit).”

The lion will roar again 🦁.

Another user asserted, “We understand it brother, take care and get well soon.”

Some questioned the pacer, “Why have you never missed even 1 IPL till now but most of the Indian matches?”

An individual said, “Get well soon. We need you in the 2023 ODI World Cup.”

The Indian team management has not yet decided on the replacement of Bumrah in the World Cup squad. Mohammad Shami, Deepak Chahar and Mohammad Siraj have been suggested as replacements, according to reports. However, according to an official statement by BCCI, the replacement will be announced in the coming days before the tournament.

