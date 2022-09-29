Jasprit Bumrah is set to be ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to begin on October 16 in Australia.

Bumrah has been ruled out of the tournament with a back stress fracture. Needless to say that the development has come as a huge setback for India.

The BCCI sources believe that the right-arm quick will be out of action for a period of four to six months.

“Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months,” PTI quoted a senior BCCI official.

Notably, Bumrah has scalped 70 T20I wickets and is only behind Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for most wickets for India in the shortest format. Hence, replacing the star pacer in the World Cup squad will be an uphill task for Team India.

Here we take a look at the four bowlers who can replace Bumrah in India’s T20 World Cup squad:

Deepak Chahar

30-year-old pacer Deepak Chahar, who was named as a reserve player in India’s T20 World Cup squad, has a great chance to get into the 15-member squad by replacing Bumrah. Chahar impressed everyone with his stunning performance in the opening game of the three-match T20I series against South Africa. He bagged two wickets by conceding only 24 runs in his quota of four overs with a good economy of 6 per over.

Overall, Chahar has scalped 28 wickets in 22 T20I matches and also has a five-wicket haul to his name. Moreover, Chahar can also contribute with the bat lower down the order, which will be a big plus for the Men in Blue in the marquee tournament in Australia.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami’s exclusion from Team India T20 World Cup 222 squad was not received well by fans as they took to social media to express their disappointment. Shami tested negative after being infected with Covid-19 ahead of the series against Australia. But, he is currently in a post-recovery period and was not deemed fit to join the Indian squad against South Africa. Once he regains fitness, the senior pacer can be a like-to-like replacement for Bumrah.

Shami can be lethal with his pace in Australia, while his experience can come in handy for India, especially in death overs.

Considering that Shami and Chahar both were part of the reserve players, one of them is highly expected to get a call.

Mohammed Siraj

Hyderabad-born pacer Mohammed Siraj also stands a chance to replace Bumrah. The right-arm pacer has five scalps in as many T20Is. Siraj has the ability to swing the ball both ways and he also has a knack for giving crucial breakthroughs.

Several reports have speculated Siraj to replace Bumrah in the T20I series against South Africa and if he manages to impress the selectors in the ongoing series, then Siraj can soon be on his way to Australia.

Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav recently made his comeback in the T20 internationals after a long wait of three and a half years as he was named as Shami’s replacement in the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia.

Umesh was also added to the India squad for the ongoing South Africa T20I series which shows that he is in the overall scheme of things and can be picked in the World Cup squad, mainly for his pace and experience.

It will be worthwhile to see who makes the way for Bumrah, especially since India’s death bowling has been a cause of concern in recent times.

