Jasprit Bumrah’s name was missing from the India squads announced on Sunday for the remaining two Tests and ODI series against Australia. Bumrah has not played for India for five months now as he continues to recover from a back injury. The pacer last played for the national team in a T20I against Australia in September last year.

While the BCCI did not give any reason for not picking Bumrah for the upcoming matches, Cricbuzz has reported that the pacer was not selected as the National Cricket Academy (NCA) did not clear him for international return. The report added that Bumrah played two practice games in Bengaluru in the last 10 days but people at NCA did not give an all-clear for him to be picked in Team India.

Bumrah is now expected to return to action in IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians which starts on 31 March and as per reports, BCCI will be monitoring his workload in the tournament.

Bumrah had suffered a lower back stress fracture post the England tour in July last year. Later, he made a brief return during the Australia T20I series in September but got injured again after playing two matches and has since been out of action.

India’s squad for third and fourth Test vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

India’s squad for ODIs vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

