The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday unveiled the schedule for the 16th edition of the cash-rich league, with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings in the opening game on 31 March.

The Titans begin their title defence at their home venue of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where they had defeated Rajasthan Royals in last year’s final to emerge triumphant in their debut season.

After the GT-CSK clash will be followed by consecutive double-headers; Punjab Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the afternoon clash on 1 April followed by the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals clash. Sunrisers Hyderabad then face Rajasthan Royals in the first game on 2 April, with five-time champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the evening fixture.

Unlike last season, each team will play the five teams of the other group twice and the other four from their own group once, making it 14 league games per team.

A total of 70 matches will be played over the course of the group stage across 52 days, with 12 venues selected by the BCCI for hosting matches, including Guwahati and Dharamsala that will host two home games for Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings respectively. While Dharamsala has hosted Punjab’s home games in the past, Guwahati is set to make its IPL debut this year.

Additionally, the 2023 season also marks the first time in four years that the tournament returns to the traditional home-and-away format. While the delayed 2020 season was played entirely in the UAE, the 2021 season was split between India and the Gulf nation. Mumbai and Pune had hosted the group stage of the 2022 season, with the playoffs taking place in Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

Check out the full schedule of the 2023 IPL season below:

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.