Jaspirt Bumrah, India’s premier fast bowler, could miss the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season and the World Test championship final should India qualify for it, it was reported in media on Sunday. Bumrah missed big tournaments like the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup and last year and is set to miss some more major tournaments in the coming months as he continues to recover from a back injury.

Bumrah is also not part of Team India currently for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy where India hold a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series. Initially, he was not picked for the first two Tests and later his name also did not feature in the squad announced for the third and fourth matches. It was reported earlier that Bumrah was not selected for the assignment against Australia as the National Cricket Academy (NCA) where he is undergoing rehabilitation did not give him clearance for international matches.

According to the latest report in Cricbuzz, Bumrah’s injury is more serious than what was thought and that would keep him out of action from upcoming assignments. The BCCI is now targeting to have the pacer fit for the ODI World Cup that will take place in India in October-November.

Earlier, the plan was to have Bumrah back into action in the IPL with BCCI monitoring his workload, but now the board, NCA and Team India management are working on a new plan for his return to competitive action.

Burmah first suffered the lower stress fracture after the England tour in July. He then made a brief return in September during the home T20I series against Australia but suffered a back injury again and has been out of action since then.

Burmah’s absence will be a big blow for Mumbai Indians who start their IPL 2023 campaign on 2 April with a game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.