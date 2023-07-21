Jasprit Bumrah’s chances of making a comeback into the Indian team appear brighter than ever with the pacer bowling with full intensity at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The update on the fitness of Bumrah as well as the likes of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Prasidh Krishna was provided the BCCI in a release shared on Friday.

Bumrah, who has not played a competitive fixture since September last year due to a back injury, is expected to make a comeback in India’s tour of Ireland in August in which they will play three T20Is.

“The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games,” the BCCI said in the release.

While Bumrah and Krishna are in the final stages of their rehabilitation process and are bowling with full intensity, Pant has made significant progress at the NCA since meeting with a car accident in December.

“He has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” the BCCI wrote on Pant in its release.

Iyer and Rahul, meanwhile, have resumed batting in the nets and the intensity of their strength and fitness drills will be increased in the near future.

Iyer, like Bumrah, has been out of action since April due to a back injury. Rahul, on the other hand, played a significant portion of the IPL before getting ruled out due to a thigh injury.

The players will be racing against time to make themselves available for selection for the Asia Cup and the World Cup that take place in Pakistan/Sri Lanka and India respectively.