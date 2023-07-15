India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made remarkable progress in his recovery from a back injury and could be making his highly-anticipated return to action next month during the tour of Ireland.

According to a report on Indian Express, the Mumbai Indians pacer is currently bowling at full throttle at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru under the supervision of former India batter and NCA chief VVS Laxman. Bumrah is currently bowling 8-10 overs and his workloads are currently being carefully monitored by the academy.

The news comes as a positive development for the Indian cricket team ahead of major events such as the Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup, the latter hosted by India in the months of October and November.

India are expected to announce a second-string squad for the tour of Ireland that comprises three T20Is between 18 and 23 August and takes place right after the tour of the Caribbean and the United States.

Bumrah has been out of action since September last year and had undergone surgery on his back in March.

After missing out on the Asia Cup in the UAE, he briefly made a comeback during a T20I series against Australia in September, only for his back problem to worsen and force him to miss the subsequent T20 World Cup in Australia, where India would reach the semi-finals.

Bumrah would also miss the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in March as well the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the World Test Championship final against Australia.

He has since been undergoing rehab at the NCA along with Shreyas Iyer, who is also recovering from a back problem. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who had a miraculous escape from a car accident in December, too is recovering at the NCA presently.