Jasprit Bumrah looks set for a return to the Indian cricket team. The fast bowler, considered to be one of the bests in the world, last played for India in September 2022.

Amid the reports that Bumrah could comeback to Team India on Ireland tour in August, the pacer has posted a video on Instagram of him bowling in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Bumrah has been at NCA since April to recover from his back surgery.

The pacer also tagged the official account of the Indian cricket team, indicating that he is set to return to the side.

It had been earlier reported that Bumrah is bowling full throttle at the NCA and will be picked in the squad for the Ireland T20Is that begins on 18 August in Dublin.

Meanwhile, chief selector Ajit Agarkar is also going to fly out to West Indies to have a face-to-face chat with India coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma. Agarkar is expected to discuss Bumrah’s fitness with the team management and his workload leading into the World Cup 2023 which be played in India and starts on 5 October.

Team India is currently in West Indies for a full tour and is already 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.

Bumah had back surgery in March this year in New Zealand after missing a host of major tournaments since 2022. The fast bowler had to miss Asia Cup 2022, 2022 T20 World Cup, IPL 2023 and WTC final 2023 due to persistent back issues.

He was suffering from a stress reaction in his back which he suffered during the rescheduled fifth Test against England in July 2022.