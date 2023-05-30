Ravindra Jadeja, who scripted Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) last-over win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 final, dedicated the title victory to his captain MS Dhoni. With the 2023 title, CSK have now equalled the record five trophies of Mumbai Indians (MI).

For the victory, CSK were given a target of 171 runs from 15 overs as rain interrupted the final on the reserve day. GT had scored 214/4 batting first.

13 was needed from the last over and pacer Mohit Sharma gave away just three runs in the first four balls, but Jadeja eventually emerged as the winner of that battle as he smashed a straight six and a four to fine leg on the last two balls respectively to guide CSK to a famous win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL Final: Watch Jadeja’s last over heroics that helped CSK clinch title

In his post-match interaction, Jadeja dedicated the victory to Dhoni and also shared how it was a special feeling for him to help his team win a match in his home state.

“I’d like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni. It feels amazing to win my fifth title in front of my home crowd. I’m from Gujarat, and it’s a special feeling,” Jadeja said.

Jadeja also posted an emotional tweet dedicating the victory to Dhoni. He shared pictures from the dressing room with his wife Rivaba and Dhoni, and wrote, “We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI. mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…”

We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI.🏆 mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/iZnQUcZIYQ — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 30, 2023

Jadeja’s post-match quotes have also brought an end to the rumours that there was something amiss between Dhoni and him.

Dhoni was also not behind in showing his love and appreciation for Jadeja. Just as Jadeja hit the winning runs, the all-rounder was mobbed by CSK players as they celebrated the thrilling victory. Skipper Dhoni, who usually never allows an occasion to get the better of him, was extremely emotional and lifted Jadeja to express his happiness.

Watch: Dhoni gets emotional, lifts Ravindra Jadeja after CSK’s title win

Meanwhile, Jadeja also praised the CSK fans for turning up in big numbers in an away stadium.

“This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for the rain to stop till late at night… I’d like to say a big congratulations to the CSK fans who came to support us.”

