Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a significant figure in Indian cricket, has a massive fanbase all around the world. The fandom is equally immense among the new-generation cricketers. The youngsters hold a special respect for the former Indian captain. Owing to that, Ishan Kishan – who hit the headlines during the recently-concluded ODI series against Bangladesh – denied giving his autograph on a fan’s mobile phone that already had the signature of Dhoni. Coming off the tour, the Southpaw spent time with some fans in his hometown, Ranchi, where he encountered that embarrassing situation.

A video of the meet-up has been shared by sports journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel. The fan, recognised as Randhir Kumar, asked for Kishan’s signature on the back of his mobile phone. After taking the device in his hands, the cricketer discovered that Dhoni had given his autograph in the same space. Though the fan was quite enthusiastic about getting Kishan’s signature, the batter made it clear that he could not sign on the same spot as the legendary player out of respect.



Kishan suggested Randhir arrange a different thing where he would give his autograph. He asserted, “He wants my signature over Mahi bhai’s. It’s impossible for me to do. Let’s do one thing, I would sign on to any other thing.”

However, Randhir kept insisting on him. In the end, the 23-year-old finally got somewhat convinced and decided to fulfil the fan’s wish. “I have not reached the same level yet. So, do you want me to sign below? Okay, there you go,” Kishan hesitantly noted.

While being asked for the reason, Randhir revealed that he wanted the signatures on the same phone because both Dhoni and Kishan are the pride of Jharkhand. Although, he did not get enough opportunities to meet Dhoni.

“There are a lot of people who might own the signatures of both Dhoni and Ishan. Ishan was playing for under-16 when I first saw him. I’ve been working here for five or six years, so I have gotten to know him. He still had respect for this ground. It felt wonderful,” he explained.

Earlier on 10 December, Kishan notched up a double century in India’s 3rd ODI against Bangladesh scoring 210 runs off 131 deliveries. With the innings, he broke the record of West Indies legend Chris Gayle’s record of the fastest ODI double hundred as he achieved the feat in just 126 balls.

