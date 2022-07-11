Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2022: IRE vs NZ Head-to-Head Records and Stats

Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland will be keen to bounce back after a nail-biting loss against New Zealand in the first One Day International. The second match between the Black Caps and the hosts is set to be played on 12 July in Malahide, Dublin.

In the first ODI, the visitors managed to eke out a thrilling victory by one wicket with only one delivery to spare. With several established batters like Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, and Daryl Mitchell being rested for this tour, New Zealand at one point appeared to have lost the game. However, the Black Caps bounced back, thanks to Michael Bracewell’s unbeaten 127 off 82 deliveries.

The left-handed batter stunned the Irish crowd with his boundary-laced innings, including 7 sixes and 10 fours. With his impactful knock, he eclipsed local favourite Harry Tector, who slammed his maiden ODI ton to power Ireland to 300.

Bracewell stood firm at one end, but New Zealand continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. It all came down to the final over, when the Black Caps needed 20 off 6 deliveries. Pacer Lockie Ferguson had been dismissed by Adair on the final ball of the 49th over, leaving it to Blair Tickner and Bracewell to get the job done. Bracewell smashed 3 fours and 2 maximums to get New Zealand past the winning post, with ball to spare.

Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Dream 11 predictions

With this, New Zealand created the record for most target runs successfully chased in the last over of a men's ODI.

Ireland vs New Zealand ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 05

Ireland: 00

New Zealand: 05

No Result: 00

Ireland vs New Zealand Previous One Day International:

In the last encounter between these two squads, New Zealand beat Ireland by 1 wicket at the Village, Dublin on 10 July 2022.

Last 5 ODI Results between Ireland and New Zealand:

New Zealand won by 1 wicket.

New Zealand won by 190 runs.

New Zealand won by 51 runs.

New Zealand won by 290 runs.

New Zealand won by 129 runs.

Possible Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Josh Little.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.