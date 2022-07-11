Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2022: Dublin’s The Village Weather Update

Ireland have proved themselves to be no walkover when it comes to international cricket. With each series against some of the top sides in World cricket, Ireland is showing that they are a team to beat. First India in the second T20 International; now the Black Caps in the first ODI - the hosts have proved that they can put up a spirited fight and bring the opponent to their knees.

While Ireland failed to clinch a victory in either game, they managed to earn plaudits for their performance.

It will be this fighting spirit that Andrew Balbirnie’s side will be keen to showcase once again and probably also cross the finish line as they prove their mettle against Zealand at The Village, Dublin. The second ODI between the teams will take place from 3:15 pm IST on 12 July.

While the Kiwis lead the 3-match series 1-0, they only just managed to get past the winning post in the first match due to Michael Bracewell’s powerful knock of 127 runs. The southpaw, who was playing his fourth ODI, managed to single-handedly turn the encounter in the favour of his side.

As the last few fixtures have shown, the flat surface of The Village, and shorter boundaries are perfect for batters to score some big runs. Both Ireland and New Zealand managed to score 300 in their last 50-over clash. The shorter boundaries at the stadium mean the bowlers have their work cut out for them while trying to restrict the batting side.

Weather Update:

The Ireland vs New Zealand Second One Day International is set to be held at Dublin’s The Village. There is a 50 percent chance of precipitation on 12 July. Humidity will be high at 71 percent, while the temperatures will hover between 11 and 21 degree Celsius. The wind speed will be between 10 and 15 kmph on the matchday.

New Zealand vs Ireland 2nd ODI dream 11 predictions

Possible Playing XIs:

Ireland: Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, , Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Josh Little.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Tom Latham (captain), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson.

