Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad Updates

After a heart-breaking 1-run loss against New Zealand in their last fixture, Andrew Balbirnie’s Ireland will be keen to let go of their past defeats and begin their T20I campaign on a positive note. The two sides will meet at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on 18 July.

As for New Zealand, the side may have won the ODIs 3-0, but they did falter in the games due to the absence of established players like Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Tim Southee, and Trent Boult. They would want to ensure that they achieve a decisive victory in the upcoming games and move past their recent string of T20 losses.

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I weather update for Belfast

The Black Caps will miss the presence of Adam Milne, who has been ruled out due to an Achilles injury. Jacob Duffy has been included in the squad instead. Mitchell Santner will be keen to continue his good form after his 3-wicket haul in the last match. Michael Bracewell has emerged as the find of the tournament and it is expected that he will continue his match-winning performances in the T20 series.

Ireland will have the home advantage, but they need to buck up especially as far as bowling is concerned. Their bowlers leaked 360 runs in the last fixture and could manage only 6 wickets between themselves.

Ireland vs New Zealand Head to Head record in T20Is

Paul Stirling and Harry Tector are the bright spots in the team. Both of them scored centuries in the last contest. Skipper Andrew Balbirnie now needs to score some runs to make the difference between victory and yet another defeat for his brigade.

Ireland vs New Zealand Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Michael Bracewell

Vice-captain: Harry Tector

Suggested Playing XI for Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batters: Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Martin Guptill, Paul Stirling

Wicket-keeper: Lorcan Tucker

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mark Adair, Mitchell Santner.

Bowlers: Craig Young, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Little.

Possible Playing XIs:

Ireland: Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Josh Little.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Michael Bracewell, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner (captain), Lockie Ferguson.

