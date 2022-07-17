Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20 International: IRE vs NZ Head-to-Head Records and Stats

New Zealand started off their tour to Ireland on a positive note by registering a 3-0 clean sweep in the One Day International series. Now, both teams will square off for a three-match T20I series starting on Monday at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast at 8:30 PM IST.

The last 50-over battle between the sides was a treat to watch. The Kiwis had to struggle a bit to complete the whitewash. While chasing 361, Ireland lost by just 1 run. Opener Paul Stirling and Harry Tector fetched a ton adding 120 and 108 runs respectively to the scoresheet, but couldn’t take the side home in the last-over thriller. However, the first two games were largely a one-sided affair for the Black Caps.

This is the second time when these two teams are meeting each other in the shortest format of the game. The first face-off was a group match in the 2009 ICC World T20 where New Zealand outplayed the Irish brigade with ease. Batting first, the Kiwis posted a massive 198 on the board powered by the knocks of Aaron Redmond (63) and Martin Guptill (45). In reply, Ireland couldn’t take any hold of the game and lost it by 83 runs.

However, Ireland will be hopeful about the new squad as they have the potential to put up a strong challenge in front of any opponent. Earlier, they hosted a bilateral T20I series against India. Although they endured a 2-0 defeat, they fought well in the last match. They lost the match by just 4 runs while chasing a mammoth 226 runs.

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 01

Ireland: 00

New Zealand: 01

Tied: 00

No Result: 00

Ireland vs New Zealand Previous T20 International:

In the last and only clash between the two sides, New Zealand beat Ireland by 83 runs at Trent Bridge in Nottingham in ICC World T20 2009 on 11 June 2009.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young.

New Zealand: Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Dane Cleaver (wk), Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.