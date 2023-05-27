Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Why Ishan Kishan did not bat for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Titans

Cricket

IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Why Ishan Kishan did not bat for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Titans

Ishan Kishan was a big miss for Mumbai Indians in their 234-run chase as they lost to Gujarat Titans by 62 runs in IPL Qualifier 2.

IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Why Ishan Kishan did not bat for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Titans

Ishan Kishan did not bat in IPL Qualifier 2 due to an eye injury. BCCI Image

In the 234-run chase against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL Qualifier 2, Mumbai Indians badly missed their star opener Ishan Kishan as they suffered a 62-run defeat and got knocked out of the tournament. GT meanwhile have progressed to the final and will face Chennai Super Kings on 28 May.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

The game that was delayed a bit due to rain witnessed another sensational knock from Shubman Gill as the opener struck his third century of IPL 2023 to guide Gujarat Titans to 233/3 batting first. Gill scored 129 off 60 balls.

Related Articles

IPL

IPL 2023: Focus on Rohit Sharma again as MI look to halt GT juggernaut in Mumbai

IPL

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Josh Little returns to XI as Gujarat Titans make two changes

With a mammoth target to chase, Mumbai needed a strong start to their innings but the hopes for the same soon diminished as both the openers got out inside the first three overs. While Rohit Sharma got out on 8 off 7, Nehal Wadhera could only make 4 off 3.

Read | Gill, Mohit help GT thrash MI by 62 runs

Wadhera opened the innings as a replacement for regular opener Ishan Kishan who could not bat in the match due to a concussion he suffered after colliding with his teammate Chris Jordan.

The incident took place in the 16th over of MI’s bowling when Ishan Kishan collided with Jordan and got hit in his left eye by the bowler’s elbow. After receiving medical attention, the wicketkeeper-batter walked off the pitch.

Ishan Kishan was substituted in the playing XI by Vishnu Vinod who became the first concussion substitute in IPL history.

The concussion substitute rule was introduced in the IPL in the 2020 edition.

“We did not expect that, he had a bit of a concussion, I don’t know how it happened,” Rohit said about Ishan’s concussion after the match.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 27, 2023 10:22:36 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Chaos outside Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as fans scramble for tickets
First Cricket News

IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Chaos outside Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as fans scramble for tickets

The long queues for IPL Qualifier 2 tickets outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad led to a chaos.

GT vs MI IPL Qualifier 2: Biggest player battles to watch — Ishan vs Shami, Suryakumar vs Rashid and Gill vs Madhwal
First Cricket News

GT vs MI IPL Qualifier 2: Biggest player battles to watch — Ishan vs Shami, Suryakumar vs Rashid and Gill vs Madhwal

GT vs MI: Ahead of the Qualifier 2, we take a look at the biggest player battles which could decide the result of the match.

GT vs MI IPL Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians' contrasting styles should result in an intriguing contest
First Cricket News

GT vs MI IPL Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians' contrasting styles should result in an intriguing contest

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have different strengths and their playing styles are also polar opposite to each other and that should result in a thrilling Qualifier 2 match..