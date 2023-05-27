In the 234-run chase against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL Qualifier 2, Mumbai Indians badly missed their star opener Ishan Kishan as they suffered a 62-run defeat and got knocked out of the tournament. GT meanwhile have progressed to the final and will face Chennai Super Kings on 28 May.

The game that was delayed a bit due to rain witnessed another sensational knock from Shubman Gill as the opener struck his third century of IPL 2023 to guide Gujarat Titans to 233/3 batting first. Gill scored 129 off 60 balls.

With a mammoth target to chase, Mumbai needed a strong start to their innings but the hopes for the same soon diminished as both the openers got out inside the first three overs. While Rohit Sharma got out on 8 off 7, Nehal Wadhera could only make 4 off 3.

Wadhera opened the innings as a replacement for regular opener Ishan Kishan who could not bat in the match due to a concussion he suffered after colliding with his teammate Chris Jordan.

The incident took place in the 16th over of MI’s bowling when Ishan Kishan collided with Jordan and got hit in his left eye by the bowler’s elbow. After receiving medical attention, the wicketkeeper-batter walked off the pitch.

Ishan Kishan was substituted in the playing XI by Vishnu Vinod who became the first concussion substitute in IPL history.

The concussion substitute rule was introduced in the IPL in the 2020 edition.

“We did not expect that, he had a bit of a concussion, I don’t know how it happened,” Rohit said about Ishan’s concussion after the match.

