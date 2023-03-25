A year-long wait for the biggest franchise cricket tournament is almost over with the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) all set to begin on 31 March. While 10 teams will contest in the tournament to take the trophy home, players will also try to shell out their A-game in a bid to clinch some individual accolades.

Among them, fans always keep their eye on the potential winner of the Orange Cap, which is awarded to the most run-scorer of each season. The process, however, starts after the first-round games. The batter, who is leading the run tally keeps the Orange Cap in his possession until any other batter surpasses him.

Since the introduction of IPL in 2008, a number of gifted batters have worn the Orange Caps, which is certainly a matter of pride. Ahead of the IPL 2023, let’s take a look at them:

IPL 2008 – Shaun Marsh:

Former Australian batter Shaun Marsh, who was part of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), was the very first winner of the Orange Cap. The southpaw amassed 616 runs in 11 matches at a batting average of 68.44. In that season, Marsh notched up 5 half-centuries and 1 hundred.

IPL 2009 – Matthew Hayden:

Chennai Super Kings batter Matthew Hayden took home the Orange Cap in the 2009 IPL. The former Australian cricketer appeared in 12 matches and scored 572 runs in total including 5 half-centuries. Hayden maintained an impressive 140-plus strike rate with his highest score being 89.

IPL 2010 – Sachin Tendulkar:

Sachin Tendulkar, who served as the Mumbai Indians captain between 2008 and 2011, won the Orange Cup in the 2010 season for recording a total of 618 runs. The Master Blaster registered 5 half-centuries in 15 appearances and his average was 47.53.

IPL 2011 – Chris Gayle:

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Chris Gayle enjoyed a red-hot form in the 2011 IPL and got the Orange Cap, aggregating 608 runs in 12 matches. The Caribbean big hitter also had 2 centuries and 3 half-centuries under his belt.

IPL 2012 – Chris Gayle:

Chris Gayle clinched the Orange Cap for the second consecutive time in the 2012 season. The RCB star accumulated 733 runs in 15 matches at a notable strike rate of 61.08. Gayle registered 7 half-centuries while his best score was an unbeaten 128.

IPL 2013 – Michael Hussey:

CSK opener Michael Hussey finally put an end to the Chris Gayle era, winning the Orange Cap of the IPL 2013. Hussey amassed a total of 733 runs, playing 17 matches. The former Australian international had 6 half-centuries to his name.

IPL 2014– Robin Uthappa:

Rohin Uthappa was a key figure for Kolkata Knight Riders lifting the IPL trophy in 2014. In his 16 matches, the ex-Indian opener recorded 660 runs and kept the Orange Cap till the end of the season. Uthappa smashed 5 half-centuries while his highest score was 83.

IPL 2015 – David Warner:

David Warner, who represented Surisers Hyderabad in 2015, took home the Orange Cap. The Aussie opener aggregated 562 runs in 15 matches at a batting average of 42.23. Warner smashed 7 half-centuries and his highest run was 91.

IPL 2016 – Virat Kohli:

Virat Kohli topped the Orange Cap’s tally in the 2016 IPL. Kohli, who was the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore that year, accumulated 973 runs — the most runs ever scored individually in a single season of the IPL — in 16 games. The star Indian batter notched up as many as 4 centuries during the tournament while also scoring 7 fifties.

IPL 2017 – David Warner:

Warner’s second Orange Cap came in 2017 during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad. In his 14 appearances during the campaign, Warner summed up 641 runs at an average of 58.27. The Australia batter had four half-centuries and a ton under his belt.

IPL 2018 – Kane Williamson:

Kane Williamson, who took on Hyderabad’s leadership responsibility in the 2018 IPL, also won the Orange Cup in the same year. The New Zealand batter recorded 735 runs in 17 games at a 50-plus batting average. Williamson smashed 8 half-centuries in the season.

IPL 2019 – David Warner:

After serving a one-year ban because of the ball-tampering saga, Warner made a roaring comeback for the Hyderabad franchise in the 2019 IPL and clinched the Orange Cap. The Australia star had 692 runs in 12 matches with his highest score being 100. Warner maintained an average of 69.20 while registering 8 half-centuries.

IPL 2020 – KL Rahul:

KL Rahul- India’s one of the most talented batters in the present generation — was the Orange Cap winner of the 2020 IPL. The Punjab Kings’ opener recorded 670 runs in 14 appearances. Rahul also had 5 fifties and a single century under his belt.

IPL 2021 – Ruturaj Gaikawad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad was certainly CSK’s standout batter in the 2021 edition, in which the franchise won the trophy for the fourth time. The promising Indian opener clinched the Orange Cap for aggregating 635 runs in 16 matches. He smashed four half-centuries with his highest score being 101.

IPL 2022 – Jos Buttler:

Jos Buttler, who is part of the Rajasthan Royals, is the defending winner of the iconic Orange Cap. The England opener, in his 17 appearances, piled up a total of 863 runs at an average of 57.53. Buttler notched up four centuries as well as four half-centuries during the campaign.

