IPL winners and runners-up list from 2008 to 2022

As we get ready for IPL 2023, take a look at the winners and runners-up from all the previous editions of the Indian Premier League.

Gujarat Titans are the seventh new team to win the IPL trophy. Sportzpics

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence on 31 March with the first match between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Since its introduction in 2008, the franchise tournament has come a long way as it has witnessed as many as seven different teams lifting the silverware over the years.

Mumbai Indians have been the most successful franchise with five titles, which came in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Chennai Super Kings, known to be Mumbai’s arch-rivals, are trailing just behind them. The Yellow franchise has engraved its name on the coveted trophy four times so far with the latest one in 2021. Kolkata Knight Riders also have a rich history, becoming the champions twice. The teams who have tasted success once include Rajasthan Royals, now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

In IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans made a roaring entry into the tournament with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya leading from the front. The new entrants suffered just four defeats during the group league, advancing to the knockout stage as the table-topper. In the first playoff, they got the better of Rajasthan Royals to directly qualify for the final. Rajasthan got a rematch by advancing to the final after winning the second play-off match. But Gujarat once again outclassed them, winning the final by 7 wickets.

Gujarat Titans will begin their title defense with the first match against Chennai Super Kings, slated to be hosted on 31 March at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The date for the playoffs and final is still not out.

With the IPL 2023 just around the corner, let’s take a look at the winners of previous editions:

Season Winner Runner-up Player of the match
2008 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Yusuf Pathan
2009 Deccan Chargers (DC) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Anil Kumble
2010 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Mumbai Indians (MI) Suresh Raina
2011 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Murali Vijay
2012 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Manvinder Bisla
2013 Mumbai Indians (MI) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Kieron Pollard
2014 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Manish Pandey
2015 Mumbai Indians (MI) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Rohit Sharma
2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Royal Challengers  Bangalore (RCB) Ben Cutting
2017 Mumbai Indians (MI) Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) Krunal Pandya
2018 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Shane Watson
2019 Mumbai Indians (MI) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Jasprit Bumrah
2020 Mumbai Indians (MI) Delhi Capitals (DC) Trent Boult
2021 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Faf du Plessis
2022 Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Hardik Pandya

Updated Date: March 25, 2023 16:40:26 IST

