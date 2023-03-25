The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence on 31 March with the first match between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Since its introduction in 2008, the franchise tournament has come a long way as it has witnessed as many as seven different teams lifting the silverware over the years.

Mumbai Indians have been the most successful franchise with five titles, which came in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Chennai Super Kings, known to be Mumbai’s arch-rivals, are trailing just behind them. The Yellow franchise has engraved its name on the coveted trophy four times so far with the latest one in 2021. Kolkata Knight Riders also have a rich history, becoming the champions twice. The teams who have tasted success once include Rajasthan Royals, now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

In IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans made a roaring entry into the tournament with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya leading from the front. The new entrants suffered just four defeats during the group league, advancing to the knockout stage as the table-topper. In the first playoff, they got the better of Rajasthan Royals to directly qualify for the final. Rajasthan got a rematch by advancing to the final after winning the second play-off match. But Gujarat once again outclassed them, winning the final by 7 wickets.

Gujarat Titans will begin their title defense with the first match against Chennai Super Kings, slated to be hosted on 31 March at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The date for the playoffs and final is still not out.

With the IPL 2023 just around the corner, let’s take a look at the winners of previous editions:

Season Winner Runner-up Player of the match 2008 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Yusuf Pathan 2009 Deccan Chargers (DC) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Anil Kumble 2010 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Mumbai Indians (MI) Suresh Raina 2011 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Murali Vijay 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Manvinder Bisla 2013 Mumbai Indians (MI) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Kieron Pollard 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Manish Pandey 2015 Mumbai Indians (MI) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Rohit Sharma 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Ben Cutting 2017 Mumbai Indians (MI) Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) Krunal Pandya 2018 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Shane Watson 2019 Mumbai Indians (MI) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Jasprit Bumrah 2020 Mumbai Indians (MI) Delhi Capitals (DC) Trent Boult 2021 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Faf du Plessis 2022 Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Hardik Pandya

