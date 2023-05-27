The stage is set for the IPL 2023 final! MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in the final on 28 May. Chennai reached the final by beating GT in Qualifier 1, while Gujarat had to beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 to reach their second consecutive final in as many seasons since their inception.

CSK have won the IPL title four times in the past (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021) and are aiming to equal MI’s IPL record of five trophies. GT won the IPL in 2022 and are looking for their second consecutive trophy.

Ahead of the mega CSK vs GT IPL final, here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

IPL final date and venue: The IPL final 2023 between CSK and GT will be played on 28 May at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is scheduled to start at 7.30 PM.

CSK vs GT head-to-head: Chennai trail Gujarat in this stat with Hardik Pandya’s side leading 3-1 from four matches so far. Going by the previous record, GT have a 75% chance of winning the IPL final.

CSK vs GT head-to-head in IPL 2023: For the ongoing season, GT have a 1-1 lead over CSK. GT’s first and only defeat so far against Chennai came in Qualifier 1 which CSK won by 15 runs. Going by IPL 2023 record, GT have a 50% record of winning the IPL final.

CSK vs GT head-to-head in Ahmedabad: The only time CSK ad GT clashed at the Narendra Modi Stadium was the IPL 2023 opener which Gujarat won by five wickets.

Ahmedabad weather report: The weather prediction is mostly sunny on Sunday for the IPL final 2023, however, there will be cloud cover with humidity predicted at as high as 45%. And with a 20% chance of precipitation, rain could interrupt the game. The same happened during Qualifier 2 but eventually, no overs were lost.

IPL closing ceremony 2023: A closing ceremony will be held from 6 PM at the venue of the final. Singer King and DJ Nucleya will perform in the event while rapper Divine and singer Jonita Gandhi will perform during the mid-innings break.

IPL final live streaming: The CSK vs GT IPL final match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website and will also be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

