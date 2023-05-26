Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL Closing Ceremony 2023: King, Nucleya, Divine and Jonita Gandhi to perform

IPL closing ceremony will take place on 28 May, the day of the final, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL closing ceremony performers and date. BCCI Image

The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be a musical affair as a host of artists including singer King and DJ Nucleya will be performing at the closing ceremony on 28 May. Apart from King and Nucleya, rapper Divine and singer Jonita Gandhi will also perform at the IPL closing ceremony 2023.

While King and Nucleya will perform before the toss with the event starting at 6 PM IST. Divine and Jonita Gandhi are scheduled to perform during the mid-innings break.

The final is scheduled to start at 7.30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“Ahmedabad – You are in for a treat! Brace yourselves for an iconic evening as King & NUCLEYA have some power-packed performances in store for you. How excited are you to witness the two in action”, IPL’s official Twitter handle posted.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already reached the final by beating defending Champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Hardik Pandya’s GT take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday in Qualifier 2 for a spot in the final.

Here’s everything you need to know about the IPL closing ceremony 2023:

When is the IPL closing ceremony 2023?

The IPL closing ceremony will be held on 28 May before the final of the tournament.

What time will the IPL closing ceremony 2023 start?

The IPL closing ceremony will start at 6 pm IST. There will also be a show during the mid-innings break.

Who will be performing at the IPL closing ceremony 2023?

So far BCCI has confirmed that DJ Nucleya and singer King will perform at 6 PM IST, while rapper Divine and singer Jonita Gandhi will perform during the mid-innings break.

IPL closing ceremony 2023 live streaming: The IPL closing ceremony 2023 will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website while the TV broadcast will be available on Star Sports Network.

Updated Date: May 26, 2023 14:55:28 IST

