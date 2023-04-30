Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has admitted that the franchise needs to promote Axar Patel in the batting order as it continues to be at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table. Warner was asked about Axar’s batting position after DC’s nine-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday in which the Indian all-rounder slammed 29 not out of 14 but could not help his side to a victory as the task had become insurmountable by the time he walked into bat.

DC were in a comfortable position in the 198-run chase after Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt slammed the fifties and stitched a 112-run partnership. However, with both the batters and Manish Pandey departing by the 14th over, DC decided to send Priyam Garg (12 off 9 balls) and Sarfaraz Khan (9 off 10) ahead of Axar.

The Delhi franchise lost momentum with runs not coming at the end. By the time Axar walked in, DC were in need of 58 off 26 balls and despite the Gujarat player scoring at a strike rate of 207.14, DC could not get past the finish line.

When asked about Axar batting at No 7, Warner said that the India cricketer is slotted to bat late due to a lack of left-handers in the team but they would now think about sending him earlier.

“He’s (Axar Patel) in good touch and good form, but for us, it’s about we got off to a good start and him at the back end… we knew it would be vital with their spinners spinning into left-handers and we only had me and Axar (as lefties). We had two guys going at that point and holding Axar back at the back end, it can be difficult but they’re the challenges that present us when we’re actually in the moment and maybe we can think about that, sending him earlier,” Warner said.

Talking about his team’s batting, Warner, who got out for a duck in the match, added that the team is losing too many wickets in middle overs and needs its senior players to play the match-winning knocks.

“We just have to build momentum through the middle with the bat. We need one or two players to get 80+ scores and win games for us. We’ve been losing too many wickets throughout the middle and that’s where we’re suffering a little bit. Our senior players have to take responsibility. One of us has to get a big total and then it takes care of itself from there.”

