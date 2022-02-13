The 2022 IPL mega auction began with 10 players with a base price of Rs 2 crore going under the hammer. The marquee set sparked a bidding war in the auction hall.

Some bid handsomely to spell homecoming for certain players, while others tried to spruce up their squad strength with interesting inclusions. However, the only common factor was, it was quite an expensive affair.

IPL Auction Day 2 Live

Here's a look at the most expensive buys from the IPL Mega Auction 2022:

1. Ishan Kishan - A tough bidding between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad resulted in Ishan Kishan being bought for Rs 15.25 crore by MI, the first one for the franchise this auction.

2. Deepak Chahar - Deepar Chahar was a player of interest to Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The Chennai Super Kings closed the bid and picked up Chahar for Rs 14 crore.

3. Shreyas Iyer - Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore, possibly with the far sight of a captain for the team this season.

4. Liam Livingstone - English all-rounder Liam Livingstone was snapped up by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 11.5 crore. He is the most expensive foreign player so far in the 2022 auction.

5. Harshal Patel - Harshal Patel was bought back by Royal Challengers Bangalore camp for Rs 10.75 crore.

6. Nicholas Pooran - Nicholas Pooran seemed pretty interesting to both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders as a wicketkeeper-batsman, but SRH stole the man with Rs 10.75 crore.

7. Shardul Thakur - Shardul Thakur has been acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore

8. Wanindu Hasaranga - Wanindu Hasaranga was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore against a sum of Rs 10.75 crore.

9. Prasidh Krishna - Rajasthan Royals secured Prasidh Krishna for Rs 10 crore after a bidding war with Lucknow Super Giants.

10. Locke Ferguson - Locke Fergusson goes to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore.

11. Avesh Khan - Avesh Khan was the most expensive buy as an uncapped player in IPL history and was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore.

