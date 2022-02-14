IPL Auction 2022: Money spent by 10 teams to full list of purchases, mega auction in numbers

A whopping Rs 551.7 crore was spent by 10 franchises during the two-day 2022 IPL mega auction. A total of 204 players including 67 overseas cricketers were sold at the auction with Ishan Kishan emerging as the most expensive purchase for Rs 15.25 crore by Mumbai Indians.

Punjab Kings dished out Rs 11.5 crore to make Liam Livingstone the most expensive overseas player at the 2022 auction. Avesh Khan became the most expensive uncapped player of all time at Rs 10 crore. He went to Lucknow Super Giants.

From players bought to their prices and money spent by each team, here are all the details:

Chennai Super Kings

Amount spent: Rs 87.05 crore, amount available: Rs 2.95 crore

Total players: 25 (overseas 8) Buys: 21, retained*: 4

Deepak Chahar (India pacer) Rs 14 crore

MS Dhoni* (India wk-batter) Rs 12 crore

Ruturaj Gaikwad* (India batter) Rs 6 crore

Ravindra Jadeja* (India all-rounder) Rs 16 crore

Ambati Rayudu (India batter) Rs 6.75 crore

Robin Uthappa (India batter) Rs 2 crore

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies allrounder) Rs 4.40 crore

Moeen Ali (England allrounder) Rs 8 crore

KM Asif (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Tushar Deshpande (India pacer) Rs 8 crore

N Jagadeesan (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh

Hari Nishaanth (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

Subhranshu Senapati (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

Mukesh Choudhary (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Maheesh Theekshana (SL spinner) Rs 70 lakh

Simarjeet Singh (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Rajvardhan Hangargekar (India allrounder) Rs 1.50 crore

Bhagath Varma (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Prashant Solanki (India spinner) Rs 1.20 crore

Chris Jordan (England allrounder) Rs 3.60 crore

Dwaine Pretorius (SA allrounder) Rs 50 lakh

Devon Conway (NZ batter) Rs 1 crore

Adam Milne (NZ pacer) Rs 1.90 crore

Mitchell Santner (NZ allrounder) Rs 1.90 crore

Shivam Dube (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore

Delhi Capitals

Amount spent: Rs 89.90 crore, amount available: Rs 0.10 crore

Total players: 24 (Overseas 7) Buys: 20, retained*: 4

Shardul Thakur (India pacer) Rs 10.75 crore

Prithvi Shaw* (India batter) Rs 7.50 crore

Anrich Nortje* (South Africa pacer) Rs 6.50 crore

Axar Patel* (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore

Rishabh Pant* (India wk) Rs 16 crore

David Warner (Australia batter) Rs 6.25 crore

Mitchell Marsh (Australia allrounder) Rs 6.50 crore

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh allrounder) Rs 2 crore

Kuldeep Yadav (India spinner) Rs 2 crore

Ashwin Hebbar (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Sarfaraz Khan (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

KS Bharat (India batter-wk) Rs 2 crore

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (India allrounder) Rs 1.10 crore

Chetan Sakariya (India pacer) Rs 4.20 crore

Ripal Patel (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Yash Dhull (India allrounder) Rs 50 lakh

Vicky Ostwal (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Mandeep Singh (India batter) Rs 1.10 crore

Lungi Ngidi (SA pacer) Rs 50 lakh

Tim Seifert (NZ batter-wk) Rs 50 lakh

Praveen Dubey (India allrounder) Rs 50 lakh

Rovman Powell (WI batter) Rs 2.80 crore

Lalit Yadav (India allrounder) Rs 65 lakh

Khaleel Ahmed (India pacer) Rs 5.25 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Amount Spent: Rs 88.45 crore, Amount Available: Rs 1.55 crore

Total Players: 22 (Overseas 8) Buys: 19, Retained*: 3

Virat Kohli* (India batter) Rs 15 crore

Harshal Patel (India pacer) Rs 10.75 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL allrounder) Rs 10.75 crore

Glenn Maxwell* (Australia allrounder) Rs 11 crore

Mohammed Siraj* (India pacer) Rs 7 crore

Josh Hazlewood (Australia pacer) Rs 7.75 crore

Dinesh Karthik (India wk) Rs 5.50 crore

Faf du Plessis (SA batter) Rs 7 crore

Shahbaz Ahmed (India allrounder) Rs 2.40 crore

Anuj Rawat (India batter-wk) Rs 3.4 crore

Akash Deep (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Suyash Prabhudesai (India allrounder) Rs 30 lakh

Luvnith Sisodia (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh

Aneeshwar Gautam (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Jason Behrendorff (Australia pacer) Rs 75 lakh

Karn Sharma (India spinner) Rs 50 lakh

David Willey (England allrounder) Rs 2 crore

Siddharth Kaul (India pacer) Rs 75 lakh

Chama Milind (India pacer) Rs 25 lakh

Mahipal Lomror (India allrounder) Rs 95 lakh

Sherfane Rutherford (WI allrounder) Rs 1 crore

Finn Allen (NZ batter) Rs 80 lakh

Kolkata Knight Riders

Amount Spent: Rs 89.55 crore, Amount Available: Rs 0.45 crore

Total Players: 25 (Overseas 8) Buys: 21, Retained: 4

Shreyas Iyer (India batter) Rs 12.25 crore

Andre Russell* (WI allrounder) Rs 12 crore

Sunil Narine* (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore

Varun Chakaravarthy* (India spinner) Rs 8 crore

Venkatesh Iyer* (India allrounder) Rs 8 crore

Pat Cummins (Australia pacer) Rs 7.25 crore

Nitish Rana (India allrounder) Rs 12.25 crore

Shivam Mavi (India pacer) Rs 7.25 crore

Sheldon Jackson (India batter-wk) Rs 60 lakh

Anukul Roy (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Abhijeet Tomar (India batter) Rs 40 lakh

Pratham Singh (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

Rasikh Salam (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Aman Khan (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Ramesh Kumar (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

Ashok Sharma (India pacer) Rs 55 lakh

Tim Southee (NZ pacer) Rs 1.50 crore

Alex Hales (England allrounder) Rs 1.50 crore

Mohammed Nabi (Afghanistan allrounder) Rs 1 crore

Ajinkya Rahane (India batter) Rs 1 crore

Sam Billings (England batter-wk) Rs 2 crore

Umesh Yadav (India pacer) Rs 2 crore

Baba Indrajith (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh

Chamika Karunaratne (SL allrounder) Rs 50 lakh

Rinku Singh (India batter) Rs 55 lakh

Mumbai Indians

Amount Spent: Rs 89.90 crore, Amount Available: Rs 0.10 crore

Total Players: 25 (Overseas 8) Buys: 21, Retained*: 4

Rohit Sharma* (India batter) Rs 16 crore

Ishan Kishan (India batter-wk) Rs 15.25 crore

Suryakumar Yadav* (India batter) Rs 8 crore

Jasprit Bumrah* (India pacer) Rs 12 crore

Kieron Pollard (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore

Dewald Brevis (SA batter) Rs 3 crore

Sanjay Yadav (India allrounder) Rs 50 lakh

Ramandeep Singh (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Mayank Markande (India spinner) Rs 65 lakh

Aryan Juwal (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar (India allrounder) Rs 30 lakh

Tilak Varma (India allrounder) Rs 1.70 crore

Hrithik Shokeen (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Rahul Buddhi (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

Arshad Khan (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Jaydev Unadkat (India pacer) Rs 1.30 crore

Tymal Mills (England pacer) Rs 1.50 crore

M Ashwin (India spinner) Rs 1.60 crore

Jofra Archer (England allrounder) Rs 8 crore

Fabian Allen (WI allrounder) Rs 75 lakh

Basil Thampi (India pacer) Rs 30 lakh

Daniel Sams (Australia allrounder) Rs 2.60 crore

Anmolpreet Singh (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

Tim David (Singapore allrounder) Rs 8.25 crore

Riley Meredith (Australia pacer) Rs 1 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Amount Spent: Rs 89.90 crore, Amount Available: Rs 0.10 crore

Total players: 23 (Overseas 8) Buys: 20, Retained: 3

Kane Williamson* (NZ batter) Rs 14 crore

Nicholas Pooran (WI batter-wk) Rs 10.75 crore

Abdul Samad* (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore

Umran Malik* (India pacer) Rs 4 crore

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India pacer) Rs 4.20 crore

Washington Sundar (India allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore

T Natarajan (India pacer) Rs 4 crore

Rahul Tripathi (India batter) Rs 8.50 crore

Priyam Garg (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

Kartik Tyagi (India pacer) Rs 4 crore

Abhishek Sharma (India allrounder) Rs 6.5 crore

Shreyas Gopal (India spinner) Rs 75 lakh

Saurabh Dubey (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Shashank Singh (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Sean Abott (Australia pacer) Rs 2.40 crore

R Samarth (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

J Suchith (India spinner) Rs 20 lakh

Aiden Markram (SA batter) Rs 2.60 crore

Romario Shephard (WI allrounder) Rs 7.75 crore

Marco Jansen (SA allrounder) Rs 4.20 crore

Vishnu Vinod (India batter-wk) Rs 50 lakh

Glenn Phillips (NZ batter-wk) Rs 1.50 crore

Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan pacer) Rs 50 lakh

Rajasthan Royals

Amount Spent: Rs 89.05 crore, Amount Available: Rs 0.95 crore

Total players: 24 (Overseas8) Buys: 21, Retained: 3

Sanju Samson* (India batter-wk) Rs 14 crore

Prasidh Krishna (India pacer) Rs 10 crore

Jos Buttler* (Eng batter-wk) Rs 10 crore

Yashasvi Jaiswal* (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore

Devdutt Padikkal (India batter) Rs 7.75 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin (India allrounder) Rs 5 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal (India spinner) Rs 6.50 crore

Shimron Hetmyer (WI batter) Rs 8.50 crore

Trent Boult (NZ pacer) Rs 8 crore

Riyan Parag (India allrounder) Rs 3.80 crore

KC Cariappa (India spinner) Rs 30 lakh

Tejas Baroka (India spinner) Rs 20 lakh

Anunay Singh (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Kuldeep Sen (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Dhruv Jurel (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh

Kuldip Yadav (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Shubham Garhwal (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australia pacer) Rs 2 crore

Rassie van der Dussen (SA batter) Rs 1 crore

James Neesham (NZ allrounder) Rs 1.50 crore

Daryl Mitchell (NZ allrounder) Rs 75 lakh

Karun Nair (India batter) Rs 1.40 crore

Navdeep Saini (India pacer) Rs 2.60 crore

Obed McCoy (WI pacer) Rs 75 lakh

Punjab Kings

Amount Spent: Rs 86.55 crore, Amount Available: Rs 3.45 crore

Total Players: 25 (Overseas 7) Buys: 23, Retained: 2

Mayank Agarwal* (India batter) Rs 12 crore

Liam Livingstone (England allrounder) Rs 11.50 crore

Arshdeep Singh* (India pacer) Rs 4 crore

Shikhar Dhawan (India batter) Rs 8.25 crore

Jonny Bairstow (England batter-wk) Rs 6.75 crore

Kagiso Rabada (SA pacer) Rs 9.25 crore

Rahul Chahar (India spinner) Rs 5.25 crore

Harpreet Brar (India allrounder) Rs 3.8 crore

Shahrukh Khan (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore

Prabhsimran Singh (India batter-wk) Rs 60 lakh

Jitesh Sharma (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh

Ishan Porel (India pacer) Rs 25 lakh

Atharv Taide (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Vaibhav Arora (India pacer) Rs 2 crore

Ansh Patel (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Raj Angad Bawa (India allrounder) Rs 2 crore

Benny Bowell (England allrounder) Rs 40 lakh

Rishi Dhawan (India allrounder) Rs 55 lakh

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL batter) Rs 50 lakh

Sandeep Sharma (India pacer) Rs 50 lakh

Baltej Singh (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Writtick Chatterjee (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Odean Smith (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore

Nathan Ellis (Australia pacer) Rs 75 lakh

Prerak Mankad (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Lucknow Super Giants

Total Players: 21 (Overseas 7); Amount Spent: Rs 90 crore, Amount Available: Rs Nil

Buys: 18, Pre-auction picks*: 3

KL Rahul* (India batter-wk) Rs 17 crore

Avesh Khan (India pacer) Rs 10 crore

Marcus Stoinis* (Australia allrounder) Rs 9.20 crore

Ravi Bishnoi* (India spinner) Rs 4 crore

Manish Pandey (India batter) Rs 4.60 crore

Mark Wood (England pacer) Rs 7.50 crore

Quinton de Kock (SA batter-wk) Rs 6.75 crore

Jason Holder (WI allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore

Krunal Pandya (India allrounder) Rs 8.25 crore

Deepak Hooda (India allrounder) Rs 5.75 crore

Ankit Rajpoot (India pacer) Rs 50 lakh

Mohsin Khan (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Ayush Badoni (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Karan Sharma (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Mayank Yadav (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Shahbaz Nadeem (India spinner) Rs 50 lakh

Kyle Mayers (WI allrounder) Rs 50 lakh

K Gowtham (India allrounder) Rs 90 lakh

Evin Lewis (WI batter) Rs 2 crore

Dushmantha Chameera (SL pacer) Rs 2 crore

Manan Vohra (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

Gujarat Titans

Amount Spent: Rs 89.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 0.15 crore

Total Players 23 (Overseas 8) Buys: 20, Pre-auction picks*: 3

Hardik Pandya* (India allrounder) Rs 15 crore

Rashid Khan* (Afghanistan spinner) Rs 15 crore

Lockie Ferguson (NZ pacer) Rs 10 crore

Shubman Gill* (India batter) Rs 8 crore

Mohammed Shami (India pacer) Rs 6.25 crore

Abhinav Manohar (India batter) Rs 2.60 crore

Rahul Tewatia (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore

Jason Roy (England batter) Rs 2 crore

R Sai Kishore (India spinner) Rs 3 crore

Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan spinner) Rs 30 lakh

Darshan Nalkande (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Sai Sudharsan (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Yash Dayal (India pacer) Rs 3.20 crore

Matthew Wade (Australia batter-wk) Rs 2.40 crore

Pradeep Sangwan (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Wriddhiman Saha (India batter-wk) Rs 1.90 crore

David Miller (SA batter) Rs 3 crore

Varun Aaron (India pacer) Rs 50 lakh

Jayant Yadav (India allrounder) Rs 1.70 crore

Vijay Shankar (India allrounder) Rs 1.40 crore

Gurkeerat Singh Mann (India allrounder) Rs 50 lakh

Alzarri Joseph (WI pacer) Rs 2.40 crore

Dominic Drakes (WI allrounder) Rs 1.10 crore.

