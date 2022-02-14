IPL Auction 2022: Money spent by 10 teams to full list of purchases, mega auction in numbers

A whopping Rs 551.7 crore was spent by 10 franchises during the two-day 2022 IPL mega auction. A total of 204 players including 67 overseas cricketers were sold at the auction with Ishan Kishan emerging as the most expensive purchase for Rs 15.25 crore by Mumbai Indians.
Punjab Kings dished out Rs 11.5 crore to make Liam Livingstone the most expensive overseas player at the 2022 auction. Avesh Khan became the most expensive uncapped player of all time at Rs 10 crore. He went to Lucknow Super Giants.
From players bought to their prices and money spent by each team, here are all the details:
Chennai Super Kings
Amount spent: Rs 87.05 crore, amount available: Rs 2.95 crore
Total players: 25 (overseas 8) Buys: 21, retained*: 4
Deepak Chahar (India pacer) Rs 14 crore
MS Dhoni* (India wk-batter) Rs 12 crore
Ruturaj Gaikwad* (India batter) Rs 6 crore
Ravindra Jadeja* (India all-rounder) Rs 16 crore
Ambati Rayudu (India batter) Rs 6.75 crore
Robin Uthappa (India batter) Rs 2 crore
Dwayne Bravo (West Indies allrounder) Rs 4.40 crore
Moeen Ali (England allrounder) Rs 8 crore
KM Asif (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh
Tushar Deshpande (India pacer) Rs 8 crore
N Jagadeesan (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh
Hari Nishaanth (India batter) Rs 20 lakh
Subhranshu Senapati (India batter) Rs 20 lakh
Mukesh Choudhary (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh
Maheesh Theekshana (SL spinner) Rs 70 lakh
Simarjeet Singh (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh
Rajvardhan Hangargekar (India allrounder) Rs 1.50 crore
Bhagath Varma (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Prashant Solanki (India spinner) Rs 1.20 crore
Chris Jordan (England allrounder) Rs 3.60 crore
Dwaine Pretorius (SA allrounder) Rs 50 lakh
Devon Conway (NZ batter) Rs 1 crore
Adam Milne (NZ pacer) Rs 1.90 crore
Mitchell Santner (NZ allrounder) Rs 1.90 crore
Shivam Dube (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore
Delhi Capitals
Amount spent: Rs 89.90 crore, amount available: Rs 0.10 crore
Total players: 24 (Overseas 7) Buys: 20, retained*: 4
Shardul Thakur (India pacer) Rs 10.75 crore
Prithvi Shaw* (India batter) Rs 7.50 crore
Anrich Nortje* (South Africa pacer) Rs 6.50 crore
Axar Patel* (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore
Rishabh Pant* (India wk) Rs 16 crore
David Warner (Australia batter) Rs 6.25 crore
Mitchell Marsh (Australia allrounder) Rs 6.50 crore
Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh allrounder) Rs 2 crore
Kuldeep Yadav (India spinner) Rs 2 crore
Ashwin Hebbar (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Sarfaraz Khan (India batter) Rs 20 lakh
KS Bharat (India batter-wk) Rs 2 crore
Kamlesh Nagarkoti (India allrounder) Rs 1.10 crore
Chetan Sakariya (India pacer) Rs 4.20 crore
Ripal Patel (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Yash Dhull (India allrounder) Rs 50 lakh
Vicky Ostwal (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Mandeep Singh (India batter) Rs 1.10 crore
Lungi Ngidi (SA pacer) Rs 50 lakh
Tim Seifert (NZ batter-wk) Rs 50 lakh
Praveen Dubey (India allrounder) Rs 50 lakh
Rovman Powell (WI batter) Rs 2.80 crore
Lalit Yadav (India allrounder) Rs 65 lakh
Khaleel Ahmed (India pacer) Rs 5.25 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Amount Spent: Rs 88.45 crore, Amount Available: Rs 1.55 crore
Total Players: 22 (Overseas 8) Buys: 19, Retained*: 3
Virat Kohli* (India batter) Rs 15 crore
Harshal Patel (India pacer) Rs 10.75 crore
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL allrounder) Rs 10.75 crore
Glenn Maxwell* (Australia allrounder) Rs 11 crore
Mohammed Siraj* (India pacer) Rs 7 crore
Josh Hazlewood (Australia pacer) Rs 7.75 crore
Dinesh Karthik (India wk) Rs 5.50 crore
Faf du Plessis (SA batter) Rs 7 crore
Shahbaz Ahmed (India allrounder) Rs 2.40 crore
Anuj Rawat (India batter-wk) Rs 3.4 crore
Akash Deep (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh
Suyash Prabhudesai (India allrounder) Rs 30 lakh
Luvnith Sisodia (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh
Aneeshwar Gautam (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Jason Behrendorff (Australia pacer) Rs 75 lakh
Karn Sharma (India spinner) Rs 50 lakh
David Willey (England allrounder) Rs 2 crore
Siddharth Kaul (India pacer) Rs 75 lakh
Chama Milind (India pacer) Rs 25 lakh
Mahipal Lomror (India allrounder) Rs 95 lakh
Sherfane Rutherford (WI allrounder) Rs 1 crore
Finn Allen (NZ batter) Rs 80 lakh
Kolkata Knight Riders
Amount Spent: Rs 89.55 crore, Amount Available: Rs 0.45 crore
Total Players: 25 (Overseas 8) Buys: 21, Retained: 4
Shreyas Iyer (India batter) Rs 12.25 crore
Andre Russell* (WI allrounder) Rs 12 crore
Sunil Narine* (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore
Varun Chakaravarthy* (India spinner) Rs 8 crore
Venkatesh Iyer* (India allrounder) Rs 8 crore
Pat Cummins (Australia pacer) Rs 7.25 crore
Nitish Rana (India allrounder) Rs 12.25 crore
Shivam Mavi (India pacer) Rs 7.25 crore
Sheldon Jackson (India batter-wk) Rs 60 lakh
Anukul Roy (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Abhijeet Tomar (India batter) Rs 40 lakh
Pratham Singh (India batter) Rs 20 lakh
Rasikh Salam (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh
Aman Khan (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Ramesh Kumar (India batter) Rs 20 lakh
Ashok Sharma (India pacer) Rs 55 lakh
Tim Southee (NZ pacer) Rs 1.50 crore
Alex Hales (England allrounder) Rs 1.50 crore
Mohammed Nabi (Afghanistan allrounder) Rs 1 crore
Ajinkya Rahane (India batter) Rs 1 crore
Sam Billings (England batter-wk) Rs 2 crore
Umesh Yadav (India pacer) Rs 2 crore
Baba Indrajith (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh
Chamika Karunaratne (SL allrounder) Rs 50 lakh
Rinku Singh (India batter) Rs 55 lakh
Mumbai Indians
Amount Spent: Rs 89.90 crore, Amount Available: Rs 0.10 crore
Total Players: 25 (Overseas 8) Buys: 21, Retained*: 4
Rohit Sharma* (India batter) Rs 16 crore
Ishan Kishan (India batter-wk) Rs 15.25 crore
Suryakumar Yadav* (India batter) Rs 8 crore
Jasprit Bumrah* (India pacer) Rs 12 crore
Kieron Pollard (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore
Dewald Brevis (SA batter) Rs 3 crore
Sanjay Yadav (India allrounder) Rs 50 lakh
Ramandeep Singh (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Mayank Markande (India spinner) Rs 65 lakh
Aryan Juwal (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh
Arjun Tendulkar (India allrounder) Rs 30 lakh
Tilak Varma (India allrounder) Rs 1.70 crore
Hrithik Shokeen (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Rahul Buddhi (India batter) Rs 20 lakh
Arshad Khan (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Jaydev Unadkat (India pacer) Rs 1.30 crore
Tymal Mills (England pacer) Rs 1.50 crore
M Ashwin (India spinner) Rs 1.60 crore
Jofra Archer (England allrounder) Rs 8 crore
Fabian Allen (WI allrounder) Rs 75 lakh
Basil Thampi (India pacer) Rs 30 lakh
Daniel Sams (Australia allrounder) Rs 2.60 crore
Anmolpreet Singh (India batter) Rs 20 lakh
Tim David (Singapore allrounder) Rs 8.25 crore
Riley Meredith (Australia pacer) Rs 1 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Amount Spent: Rs 89.90 crore, Amount Available: Rs 0.10 crore
Total players: 23 (Overseas 8) Buys: 20, Retained: 3
Kane Williamson* (NZ batter) Rs 14 crore
Nicholas Pooran (WI batter-wk) Rs 10.75 crore
Abdul Samad* (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore
Umran Malik* (India pacer) Rs 4 crore
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India pacer) Rs 4.20 crore
Washington Sundar (India allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore
T Natarajan (India pacer) Rs 4 crore
Rahul Tripathi (India batter) Rs 8.50 crore
Priyam Garg (India batter) Rs 20 lakh
Kartik Tyagi (India pacer) Rs 4 crore
Abhishek Sharma (India allrounder) Rs 6.5 crore
Shreyas Gopal (India spinner) Rs 75 lakh
Saurabh Dubey (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh
Shashank Singh (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Sean Abott (Australia pacer) Rs 2.40 crore
R Samarth (India batter) Rs 20 lakh
J Suchith (India spinner) Rs 20 lakh
Aiden Markram (SA batter) Rs 2.60 crore
Romario Shephard (WI allrounder) Rs 7.75 crore
Marco Jansen (SA allrounder) Rs 4.20 crore
Vishnu Vinod (India batter-wk) Rs 50 lakh
Glenn Phillips (NZ batter-wk) Rs 1.50 crore
Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan pacer) Rs 50 lakh
Rajasthan Royals
Amount Spent: Rs 89.05 crore, Amount Available: Rs 0.95 crore
Total players: 24 (Overseas8) Buys: 21, Retained: 3
Sanju Samson* (India batter-wk) Rs 14 crore
Prasidh Krishna (India pacer) Rs 10 crore
Jos Buttler* (Eng batter-wk) Rs 10 crore
Yashasvi Jaiswal* (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore
Devdutt Padikkal (India batter) Rs 7.75 crore
Ravichandran Ashwin (India allrounder) Rs 5 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal (India spinner) Rs 6.50 crore
Shimron Hetmyer (WI batter) Rs 8.50 crore
Trent Boult (NZ pacer) Rs 8 crore
Riyan Parag (India allrounder) Rs 3.80 crore
KC Cariappa (India spinner) Rs 30 lakh
Tejas Baroka (India spinner) Rs 20 lakh
Anunay Singh (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Kuldeep Sen (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh
Dhruv Jurel (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh
Kuldip Yadav (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh
Shubham Garhwal (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australia pacer) Rs 2 crore
Rassie van der Dussen (SA batter) Rs 1 crore
James Neesham (NZ allrounder) Rs 1.50 crore
Daryl Mitchell (NZ allrounder) Rs 75 lakh
Karun Nair (India batter) Rs 1.40 crore
Navdeep Saini (India pacer) Rs 2.60 crore
Obed McCoy (WI pacer) Rs 75 lakh
Punjab Kings
Amount Spent: Rs 86.55 crore, Amount Available: Rs 3.45 crore
Total Players: 25 (Overseas 7) Buys: 23, Retained: 2
Mayank Agarwal* (India batter) Rs 12 crore
Liam Livingstone (England allrounder) Rs 11.50 crore
Arshdeep Singh* (India pacer) Rs 4 crore
Shikhar Dhawan (India batter) Rs 8.25 crore
Jonny Bairstow (England batter-wk) Rs 6.75 crore
Kagiso Rabada (SA pacer) Rs 9.25 crore
Rahul Chahar (India spinner) Rs 5.25 crore
Harpreet Brar (India allrounder) Rs 3.8 crore
Shahrukh Khan (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore
Prabhsimran Singh (India batter-wk) Rs 60 lakh
Jitesh Sharma (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh
Ishan Porel (India pacer) Rs 25 lakh
Atharv Taide (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Vaibhav Arora (India pacer) Rs 2 crore
Ansh Patel (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Raj Angad Bawa (India allrounder) Rs 2 crore
Benny Bowell (England allrounder) Rs 40 lakh
Rishi Dhawan (India allrounder) Rs 55 lakh
Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL batter) Rs 50 lakh
Sandeep Sharma (India pacer) Rs 50 lakh
Baltej Singh (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh
Writtick Chatterjee (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Odean Smith (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore
Nathan Ellis (Australia pacer) Rs 75 lakh
Prerak Mankad (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Lucknow Super Giants
Total Players: 21 (Overseas 7); Amount Spent: Rs 90 crore, Amount Available: Rs Nil
Buys: 18, Pre-auction picks*: 3
KL Rahul* (India batter-wk) Rs 17 crore
Avesh Khan (India pacer) Rs 10 crore
Marcus Stoinis* (Australia allrounder) Rs 9.20 crore
Ravi Bishnoi* (India spinner) Rs 4 crore
Manish Pandey (India batter) Rs 4.60 crore
Mark Wood (England pacer) Rs 7.50 crore
Quinton de Kock (SA batter-wk) Rs 6.75 crore
Jason Holder (WI allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore
Krunal Pandya (India allrounder) Rs 8.25 crore
Deepak Hooda (India allrounder) Rs 5.75 crore
Ankit Rajpoot (India pacer) Rs 50 lakh
Mohsin Khan (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh
Ayush Badoni (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Karan Sharma (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Mayank Yadav (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh
Shahbaz Nadeem (India spinner) Rs 50 lakh
Kyle Mayers (WI allrounder) Rs 50 lakh
K Gowtham (India allrounder) Rs 90 lakh
Evin Lewis (WI batter) Rs 2 crore
Dushmantha Chameera (SL pacer) Rs 2 crore
Manan Vohra (India batter) Rs 20 lakh
Gujarat Titans
Amount Spent: Rs 89.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 0.15 crore
Total Players 23 (Overseas 8) Buys: 20, Pre-auction picks*: 3
Hardik Pandya* (India allrounder) Rs 15 crore
Rashid Khan* (Afghanistan spinner) Rs 15 crore
Lockie Ferguson (NZ pacer) Rs 10 crore
Shubman Gill* (India batter) Rs 8 crore
Mohammed Shami (India pacer) Rs 6.25 crore
Abhinav Manohar (India batter) Rs 2.60 crore
Rahul Tewatia (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore
Jason Roy (England batter) Rs 2 crore
R Sai Kishore (India spinner) Rs 3 crore
Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan spinner) Rs 30 lakh
Darshan Nalkande (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Sai Sudharsan (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Yash Dayal (India pacer) Rs 3.20 crore
Matthew Wade (Australia batter-wk) Rs 2.40 crore
Pradeep Sangwan (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Wriddhiman Saha (India batter-wk) Rs 1.90 crore
David Miller (SA batter) Rs 3 crore
Varun Aaron (India pacer) Rs 50 lakh
Jayant Yadav (India allrounder) Rs 1.70 crore
Vijay Shankar (India allrounder) Rs 1.40 crore
Gurkeerat Singh Mann (India allrounder) Rs 50 lakh
Alzarri Joseph (WI pacer) Rs 2.40 crore
Dominic Drakes (WI allrounder) Rs 1.10 crore.
With PTI inputs
