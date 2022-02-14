IPL Auction 2022, LSG analysis: Lucknow build fabulous first-choice XI but miss out on all-conquering squad

For the past decade, the Indian Premier League has flirted with the idea of expanding the competition. A few months ago, though, it finally came to fruition when the IPL governing council announced that Ahmedabad and Lucknow would be entering the fray, with both longing to carve their niche.

At the time, it felt that both teams would have it tough. Not just because they would have had to build their squads from scratch, but also because it is never easy to waltz into an auction and bend it to your liking.

On that front, the Lucknow Super Giants had a bit of experience on their side. Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG group has owned an IPL franchise before [hello Rising Pune Supergiant(s)] and their team mentor Gautam Gambhir had tasted IPL glory as Kolkata Knight Riders skipper in 2012 and 2014.

And, if the post-auction analysis is any indicator, the Lucknow Super Giants have done a fine job of crafting a side (at the first time of asking, mind you), that could compete against the IPL’s biggest gunslingers.

They began their auction with the acquisitions of Quinton de Kock and Jason Holder. Avesh Khan and Mark Wood followed suit a little later. There were a few shrewd purchases too (read Deepak Hooda and Manish Pandey), indicating that the Lucknow Super Giants knew what they wanted, and more importantly, knew how to get it.

At the start of the second day, there was a slight worry, considering they only had a meagre purse to work with. Yet, they found a way to fill the remaining slots in their squad, while also ensuring that their first-choice eleven backed a lot more punch than many people expected.

Remember, LSG also procured KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi from the draft, meaning that their complement of players, post the auction, is as exciting and enterprising as any in the IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants squad

Foreign batter: Evin Lewis

Indian batters: KL Rahul, Manan Vohra and Manish Pandey

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock

Foreign all-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers

Indian all-rounders: Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham and Krunal Pandya

Foreign fast bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera and Mark Wood

Indian fast bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan

Indian spinner: Ravi Bishnoi and Shahbaz Nadeem

Strong area: The Lucknow Super Giants have built an excellent playing XI, which can be a handful irrespective of the conditions and the opposition. De Kock and Rahul are as explosive an opening pair as any. Their middle order, comprising Holder, Hooda, Pandey and Stoinis has a steely look to it as well. Their bowling unit also looks complete, with Bishnoi adding variety to the searing pace of Ankit, Avesh and Wood.

Area of concern: Their biggest strength can also be their weakness. They invested so heavily in their first-choice eleven that they couldn’t get suitable backup options. While the roles could perhaps be recreated, the mismatch in quality is quite drastic.

In the COVID-19 era, injuries and quarantines can never be ruled out. So much so that you begin to wonder if LSG will be able to sustain their intensity throughout the season.

The spin-bowling stocks (apart from Bishnoi) also seem a touch threadbare. Gowtham, Hooda and Krunal are decent bowlers but seem to lack the wicket-taking thrust LSG might need in the middle overs against powerful batting line-ups.

Best buy: Quinton de Kock (INR 6.75 crore)

Worst buy: Krunal Pandya (INR 8.25 crore)

