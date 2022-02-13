IPL Auction 2022: From de Kock to Holder, full list of LSG's purchases and final squad

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are one of the two new teams in the IPL. The Lucknow franchise was purchased by businessman Sanjeev Goenka's RPSG Group for a whopping Rs 7,090 crores.
The addition of the two new teams means there will be 10 teams in total.
KL Rahul was acquired by Lucknow, along with Ravi Bishnoi and Australia's Marcus Stoinis, as the team announced their three draft picks ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.
Lucknow will be looking to challenge for the title in their maiden IPL season.
LSG full squad: KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
