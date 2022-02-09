IPL Auction 2022: From Mitchell Marsh to Jason Holder, overseas all-rounders who could fetch big money

Excitement is in the air as we near the IPL 2022 auction. It's exciting times for the fans but there will be a mix of nerves, anxiety and excitement among the franchises and the players. This will be a mega auction where teams will have to build from the scratch.

There are two new teams as well - Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad.

A total of 590 players have registered for the auction: 228 capped and 355 uncapped along with seven players from Associate nations. The highest reserve price is Rs 2 crore. 48 players have placed themselves in that bracket. There are 20 players in the 1.5 crore bracket while 34 at 1 crore base price.

The all-rounders are always in demand at the auctions. And they generally get big amount. Players like Yuvraj Singh, Ben Stokes, Chris Morris have gone for big bucks in the auctions.

There is a brilliant pool of all-rounders this time around and teams would be looking to get hold of the best ones. We take a look at five all-rounders who could go big at the auction.

Mitchell Marsh (Australia, Base price: 2 crore)

Mitchell Marsh is riding a crest of wave in the T20 arena. He hit a blistering 50-ball 77 against New Zealand in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup to help Australia lift their maiden T20 WC trophy. He finished as Australia's second-highest run-getter with 185 runs from 5 innings at 61.66.

His strike rate of 146.82 stood out. He then went on to play a crucial role in helping Perth Scorchers lift the BBL Trophy. He scored 347 runs from eight innings at 57.83, scoring at a strike rate of 142.79, hitting a century and two fifties. With form and momentum on his side, teams will be looking to snap up Marsh at the auction and could go for big bucks having kept himself in the 2 crore bracket.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka, Base price: 1 crore)

Hasaranga has burst on to the international scene in some style. In a short time he's become one of the mainstays in the Sri Lankan white-ball setup. He is currently the No 1 ranked bowler in the ICC T20I rankings and the fifth ranked all-rounder. He is a three dimensional player - An attacking leg spinner, a big hitting lower order batter and a gun fielder. He's a wicket-taker in the middle overs and bowls with discipline and accuracy. His bowling numbers in T20Is are staggering. He's taken 52 wickets from 31 matches at 13.71. He's given away runs at just 6.21 runs per over and strikes every 13.2 balls.

In T20Is he has a healthy strike-rate of 136.92. He can bat up the order as well to provide acceleration. Last season, he was roped in as a replacement for Adam Zampa by RCB but he played just two matches. He was in good form in the 2021 Lanka Premier League as well, picking up 11 wickets from 10 matches at 22.27 and an economy rate of 6.80. Hasaranga is a hot property right now and it won't be a surprise if the teams break the bank to get his services.

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh, Base price: 2 crore)

Shakib didn't have the best of seasons last year as he averaged 46.75 with the ball, picking up just four wickets from eight matches. More than his bowling, his batting came under the scanner as he averaged just 9.40 from eight innings. For the last two seasons, he has been in and out of the Kolkata Knight Riders side. But can came roaring back in the T20 World Cup and was a shining star in Bangladesh's dismal campaign.

He was their highest wicket-taker of the campaign with 11 wickets from six matches at 11.18 and an economy rate of 5.59, striking every 12 balls. (The best average, economy rate and Strike Rate for a Bangladesh bowler). He is not your out and out big hitter but someone who can steady the ship and keep the scorecard ticking at a decent rate. And someone who can build pressure with his accurate left-arm spinners and hence provide the breakthroughs in the middle overs. He is having a very good 2021-22 Bangladesh Premier League so far, averaging 28.12, possessing a strike rate of 141.50. He is the joint-highest wicket taker in the league with 14 wickets from eight matches at 11.07, an economy rate of 4.92 and a strike rate of 13.5.

He has the form and reputation and is still the second ranked all-rounder in T20Is. Teams will look to go all out to buy him at the auction.

Jason Holder (West Indies, Base price: 1.5 crore)

Holder has been the warrior for the West Indies. He's stepped up during the toughest of times and delivered. He just never gives up. In the recently concluded T20I series against England, he got hit for four sixes in a row by Moeen Ali but he bounced back hard becoming the first West Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in T20Is, picking up four wickets in four balls to help West Indies win the series 2-1.

A utility lower-order batsman and a handy medium pacer who can seam and swing and shrewdly vary the pace, Holder will be in demand during the auctions. In the 2021 he put in some impact performances for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He picked up 16 wickets from 8 matches at 15.43 and an economy rate of 7.75. And provided some late flourish coming down the order. He finished as the highest wicket-taker in the England T20I series with 15 wickets from 5 matches at 9.60, striking every 7.4 balls and possessing an economy rate of 7.78. Against India, he scored 57 in the 1st ODI at Ahmedabad with the Windies in trouble and helped them to a respectable 176. The way he performed for SRH last season, the franchise would be looking to get him back and might face stiff competition from the other teams.

Liam Livingstone (England, Base price: 1 crore)

A hard hitting batsman who can hit them out of the park and a handy leg spinner, Livingstone's stocks have been rising in the T20 arena. Last year, he hammered the fastest ever century by a England batsman when he hit a ton against Pakistan, off just 42 balls at Trent Bridge. He scored at a mind boggling strike rate of 178. 46 in the 2021 Men's Hundred competition, scoring 348 runs (highest run-getter) for Birmingham Phoenix at an average of 58.

He possesses a strike rate of 158.33 in T20Is. And has become a handy bowler in the middle overs for England. In T20Is, he's taken 12 wickets from 17 matches at 19.58 and a decent economy rate of 7.12.

Though he didn't have a good last season with RR, averaging just 8.40 from five innings, his reputation might see him fetch big bucks at the auction.

Special mention

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies, base price: 2 crore)

Bravo has been a legend of the game. He's been an IPL legend as well. He's the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 167 wickets from 151 matches at 24.31. He's recently retired from international cricket but still plying his trade in the T20 leagues around the world. He was a vital cog in CSK's arsenal all these years which saw them lift four IPL titles. He's been a consistent performer for them over the years and one of only two bowlers to have won two purple caps in the league. The CSK-Bravo bond was unbreakable all these years. He's been there since 2011 and played for Gujarat Lions for two years when CSK were suspended but CSK bought him back in 2019. And he played for three more seasons before CSK finally decided to not retain him after the 2021 season.

However, it won't be a surprise if CSK buy him back in the mega auction again. His dipping slower one is one of the most lethal weapons in T20 cricket. His variations make him a really good middle and death overs bowler. Not just with the ball, he can be handy with the bat too. Thought he isn't that consistent, he can win matches with impact performances down the order. He's listed himself in the Rs 2 crore bracket and the other teams too would be looking to battle for the premium all-rounder. He is currently the joint highest wicket-taker in the Bangladesh Premier League with 14 wickets from 7 matches at 16.50 which shows that he's still got a lot left in the tank.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to follow the comprehensive IPL auction 2022 coverage

IPL 2022: From Shikhar Dhawan to Shreyas Iyer, players teams can target for captaincy

IPL Auction 2022: Indian stars of 2021-22 domestic season who can be in demand

IPL 2022 player mega auction: From purse to base prices, here's everything you need to know

IPL Auction 2022: From Rahul Tewatia to Kartik Tyagi, uncapped players who could be in demand