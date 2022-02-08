IPL Auction 2022: From Rahul Tewatia to Kartik Tyagi, uncapped players who could be in demand

It's that time of the year. The IPL auction is around the corner. This time the excitement is doubled as there is a mega auction. A total of 590 players are set to go under the hammer. With the teams allowed to retain a maximum of only four players, there will be a major revamp as teams battle it out to buy the best talent at the auction. There will be a total of 10 teams at the auction table with two new teams added this year - Ahmedabad and Lucknow Supergiants.

There are a total of 228 capped and 355 uncapped players. Over the years the uncapped players have put in consistent and crucial performances in the IPL and there are some who haven't played in this league but shone in the domestic arena. As the teams look to build from the scratch, the uncapped players will be in great demand. We take a look at the uncapped players who can go big at the mega auction.

Avesh Khan (Base price: 20 lakh): It were the performances in the 2021 IPL that sort of sprung Avesh Khan into the limelight. He was a part of the Delhi Capitals setup for four years but they had a strong pace battery which meant that the chances were far and few. But last season he got the chance right from the start and he straightaway impressed and ended up playing all the matches.

He took wickets, was economical and breathed a lot of energy into his side with his performances. He finished as the second highest wicket-taker in the league and highest for DC with 24 wickets from 16 matches at 18.75 and an economy rate of 7.37.

After his first half performance, he was named as one of the three standby quicks for the Test team for the England tour and then he received his maiden India call-up for the T20I series at home against New Zealand. He however, didn't get a chance to make his debut. Recently, he was included in both the ODI and T20I squads for the West Indies series but the wait for the India cap has lengthened. He can bowl at decent pace, swing, seam and bowl with accuracy. He has decent domestic experience on his CV and will be most sought after bowler in the auction.

Rahul Tewatia (Base price: 40 lakh)

Tewatia has played in the league for seven seasons now. For the first five years, he wasn't a consistent name in the starting elevens. However, he truly burst on the scene in the 2020 edition with THAT freak innings against Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings). With 51 needed off 18, Tewatia went berserk hitting five sixes off West Indies pacer Sheldon Cotterell as Rajasthan Royals chased down 224, the highest total in the history of IPL. He had a good season with the bat and ball, finishing with batting average of 42.50 and picking up 10 wickets from 14 matches at 32.60 with an impressive economy rate of 7.08.

He however, couldn't replicate the same in 2021 as he managed just 155 runs from 11 innings at 15.50, and picked up eight wickets from 13 innings at 42.50, going for 9.18 runs an over.

It could be a case of one off off season and he would be looking to bounce back hard. He has enough experience on the big stage. He's played all the matches in the last two seasons and has a decent experience on the domestic circuit playing for Haryana. He can hit them big and can choke the scoring in the middle overs with his fast leggies. Wrist spinners are generally in demand in T20s and teams would be looking to get Tewatia's services for the upcoming season.

Rahul Tripathi (Base price: 40 lakh)

Rahul Tripathi was one of the vital cogs for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2021 season as he played a crucial role in helping them get to the final. He provided the impetus in the middle order and scored at a decent strike rate of 127.07. He scored 230 runs from 11 innings at 23. He's adapted to different positions well.

He has the experience of opening the batting in the IPL, can play at No 3 and in the middle order as well. Having missed most of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy due to injury, Tripathi scored 66 in the sole match he played in the tournament. He carried forward the good form in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, scoring 199 runs from five matches at 49.75. His IPL career strike rate stands at an impressive 136.31 and teams would be looking at him as a vital middle order option after his last season's performance.

Shahrukh Khan (Base price: 40 lakh)

In the last few years, Shahrukh Khan is one name that has made a lot of people stand up and take notice of him in the domestic arena. A powerful hitter of the ball who can hit it big, Shahrukh has been playing that finisher's role to aplomb. It's a role that teams yearn for and is crucial in white-ball cricket.

He's aced the pressure situations and one such instance was on display in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali final where he hammered a 15-ball 33 to help Tamil Nadu clinch the title. And he did it in style thumping a six with five needed off the last ball. Punjab Kings had shelled out a whopping Rs 5.25 crore for the hard-hitting batsman in IPL 2021 auction. And he showed glimpses of his big-hitting prowess, striking at 134.21 per 100 balls. In the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shahrukh scored 253 runs at 42.16 and a staggering strike rate of 186.02. He was added as a reserve player for the T20I series against West Indies and then added to the main squad for the first ODI against the Windies. He is highly rated in the domestic circles and there are high chances that he could trigger a bidding war at the auction table.

Shivam Mavi (Base price: 40 lakh)

India's pace bowling stocks have risen in the last few years. And not just the first team, there's a lot of talent waiting in the wings. One of them is Shivam Mavi.

Mavi was one of the pacers who sprung into limelight via the U-19 World Cup where he was a crucial part of the title winning campaign in 2018. He picked up 9 wickets from 6 matches at 18.88 and economy rate at 4.12. Following that performance, he was then picked up by KKR for 3 crores in the auction. The first season wasn't as fruitful in terms of performance as he averaged 54 and conceded at 9.64, picking up five wickets from 9 matches. Injury kept him out of the 2019 season. But he came back strong in the 2020 edition, picking up 9 wickets from 8 matches at 23.55 and economy rate of 8.15. He improved in the 2021 season, picking 11 wickets from 9 matches at 21.18, conceding at 7.24 an over. He can ramp up good speeds, extract bounce and hit the deck hard and could be a good option with the new ball and in the middle overs as well.

He continued the good performance in the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali, finishing as Uttar Pradesh's highest wicket-taker with six wickets from four matches at 16.66, possessing an economy rate of 6.66. He carried forward the momentum in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he was the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the campaign with 15 wickets from seven matches at 17.20 and economy rate of 4.38.

With age, form and momentum on his side, he can expect a big pay day at the 2022 auctions.

Abhishek Sharma (Base price: 20 lakh)

All-rounders are generally in demand at the auctions and young Abhishek Sharma could prove to be a real utility option for the franchises.

A product of the 2020 U-19 World Cup which India won under the captaincy of Prithvi Shaw, Sharma started off his IPL career in style with a 19-ball 46 for Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals) on debut in 2018. However, he hasn't had much chances in his five-year career so far, having played just 22 matches. There is no doubt about his talent though. He's shown glimpses of his talent every now and then. A handy lower order batsman who can hit big and an accurate left arm spinner, Sharma was one of the shining stars in Sunrisers' dismal campaign last season. He averaged 16 with the ball and gave away runs at only 6.40 runs an over. Though he averaged 16.33, he scored runs at a healthy strike rate of 130.66.

He had a brilliant domestic season as well last year, averaging 32.50, striking at 147.72 in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, playing for Punjab. He finished as Punjab's highest run-getter with 264 rns from 5 innings at an average of 88.

He's matured over the years and could earn big at the auctions.

Kartik Tyagi (Base price: 20 lakh)

Tyagi is just 22, hasn't had much experience of the big stage, has played just two seasons of IPL but still showed a lot of maturity last season in the IPL. After a difficult start to his IPL career where he averaged 40.77 and conceded 9.61 runs and over in 2021, he bounced back hard with impressive performances in the four matches he played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. He picked up four wickets from four matches at 31 and an economy rate of 8.85. His notable performance came against Punjab Kings in Dubai where he was given the responsibility of defending four runs in the final over with PBKS having eight wickets in hand. He pulled off a coup conceding just one run and picking up the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda to help RR snatch a victory from the hands of defeat. He won the man of the match award as well. He was really good in the death overs. A versatile bowler, Tyagi can ramp up good pace, hit the deck hard and bowl yorkers as well.

He rose to prominence in the U-19 World Cup where he finished as India's second highest wicket taker with 11 wickets from 6 matches at 13.90 and an economy rate of 3.45.

He was released by RR after the last season but it won't be a surprise if Rajasthan Royals look to get him back at the 2022 auction while other franchises look to get his services as well.

Mahipal Lomror (Base price: 40 lakh)

Another utility player which the teams could target at the auctions is Mahipal Lomror. The all-rounder has been rated highly on the domestic circuit and he's lived up to the expectations, performing consistently for Rajasthan in the domestic arena. He has the experience of leading the side as well right from a young age. He has played in four seasons of IPL and has sparkled in limited opportunities. Last season, he averaged 31.33 from four matches, striking at 128.76 per 100 balls. Thought he wasn't among a lot of wickets, he possessed an impressive economy rate of 6.71.

A fearless batsman who can clear the ropes with ease, Lomror can choke the scoring in the middle overs with his accurate bowling.

He had a good outing in the domestic arena last year, leading from the front and finishing as Rajasthan's second- highest run getter with 231 runs from six innings at 46.20 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He averaged 46.80 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with one hundred and one fifty plus scores from six innings. In the 10 overs he bowled, he gave away runs a just 4.50 per over.

He is another all-rounder who could be a real utility buy for the teams at the auctions.

KS Bharat (Base price: 20 lakh)

KS Bharat has been on the fringes of the Indian senior team for a while now. His wicket-keeping has been highly rated. He is quick behind the stumps, very Dhoniesque. He has been a consistent performer in the domestic arena. He has a triple hundred to his name in the Ranji Trophy but it wasn't until his performances in IPL 2021 that he shot into the limelight.

He scored 191 runs from seven innings at 38.20 having been promoted to No 3. His impact performances formed a vital part of RCB's campaign where they reached Qualifier 2 before losing to Delhi Capitals.

He proved his mettle in the run chase against Delhi Capitals where he pulled of a 166-run chase against a formidable bowling line-up pulling off a thrilling win by hitting a last ball six with four runs required, off the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament - Avesh Khan. Walking in at 6/2 in the 3rd over with openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Paddikal back in the hut, Bharat scored a 52-ball 78 to take RCB past the finish line, ably supported by Glenn Maxwell (51 off 33 balls).

The world got to see a glimpse of his wicket-keeping talent when he took a couple of impressive catches and a stumping as a substitute for Wriddhiman Saha on Day 3 of the Kanpur Test against New Zealand a month later.

He was in brilliant form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and his last two innings scores read - 161 not out and 156. In the tournament, he was Andhra Pradesh's highest run-getter with 370 runs from 5 innings at 92.50.

With AB de Villiers retired, RCB will be looking to get back Bharat's services but they will face stiff challenge from the other franchises on the bidding table.

Harpreet Brar (Base price: 20 lakh)

A shining light in Punjab Kings' disappointing campaign, Brar impressed in the IPL 2021 season. After losing four of their first six games, PBKS rung in changes and that's where Brar got his chance. Opportunities have been at a premium for the bowling all-rounder and he made sure he grabbed it with both hands. He hit a handy 17-ball 25 in his first match of the season against RCB and then went on to make the night more special with sending back Kohli, Maxwell and De Villiers to win it for PBKS and bag the Man of the Match award.

A tall, lanky left-arm spinner, Brar has good pace variations in his armoury. He has a lot of confidence on his left-arm spin to wield the magic. He is a handy lower-order batter who can garner quick runs.

In the 2021 IPL, he picked five wickets from seven matches at 27.80 and an impressive economy rate of 6.04. He can build pressure by applying the choke and then harness it to take wickets.

He had a decent domestic season as well, finishing with the best economy rate for Punjab, conceding at only 3.95 an over. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he had the second-best economy rate by a Punjab bowler with 5.35.

He could garner a lot of traction at the auction.

