IPL Auction 2022: Dewald Brevis, Yash Dhull and other young players who could attract solid bids

While the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is still some time away, both players and fans will be waiting with bated breaths for the mega auction that is just around the corner.

This year’s auction is set to be one of the biggest in the history of the T20 league with 590 players set to go under the hammer this weekend. Of the 590, 228 are capped players while 355 are uncapped, and seven belong to Associate Nations. Of the 590, 370 are Indians, leaving 220 overseas players from across 14 nations.

T20 leagues are always viewed as a great learning platform for upcoming players to rub shoulders with some of the greats of the business, grow as players and further their own careers, and the IPL dressing rooms are no different. The IPL has, after all, produced stars such as Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, etc over the years, and even the likes of David Warner could credit the league for playing a crucial role in shaping their careers.

In our build-up to this year’s player auction, that takes place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February, we take a look at some of the top young players who could attract solid bids during the auction, some of which could lead to bidding wars:

Dewald Brevis (Rs 20 lakh)

The South African, dubbed “Baby AB de Villiers” by some sections of the press and Cricket Twitter, has already been marked as a future superstar and his recent performances in the U-19 World Cup only establishes his potential as someone who can achieve great many things in the South African jersey down the road.

The top-order batter, a Johannesburg native, was prolific in the recently-concluded Junior World Cup that took place in the West Indies, finishing the top run-getter by a mile, collecting 506 runs (126 more than the batter second in the list) at a staggering average of 84.33, smashing two centuries and three fifties in six appearances that made the world sit up and take notice of him. He was no mug with his leg-spin either, collecting seven wickets across the tournament. In the end, there were few candidates more worthy than Brevis for the 'Player of the Tournament' award.

Raj Angad Bawa (Rs 20 lakh)

Bawa’s all-round brilliance at the U-19 World Cup played an integral role in the team’s triumphant campaign. The all-rounder from Himachal Pradesh churned out match-winning performances both with bat and ball. He claimed 4/47 in India’s opening game against South Africa, and smashed a 108-ball 162 against Uganda a week later.

Bawa also starred in India’s four-wicket victory over England in the final, restricting the opposition with his 5/31 before chipping in with a valuable cameo of 35, steering the Boys in Blue to safety in the company of Nishant Sindhu after they had lost the wickets of Shaik Rasheed and Dhull.

Yash Dhull (Rs 20 lakh)

How can we talk about the 2022 U-19 World Cup without mentioning the person who led his team to victory in the final. Delhi’s Yash Dhull’s abilities both as a leader as well as a solid option at the No 4 slot stood out during India’s successful campaign, in which they lifted the trophy for a record-extending fifth time after beating England in the summit clash.

Dhull was also in roaring form with the bat, scoring 82 in the opening game against the Proteas and smashing a match-winning 110 in the semi-final against Australia, his tournament average reading 76.33 in four appearances. Had he not contracted COVID-19 along with deputy Rasheed and a few others, he might well have ended up among the top-three run-getters in the World Cup.

Needless to say, franchises could look to Dhull not only as a useful middle-order option, but also as a potential future leader.

Vicky Ostwal (Rs 20 lakh)

Ostwal was the toast of India’s bowling performance in their victorious U-19 World Cup campaign, the left-arm spinner from Pune finishing their highest wicket-taker as well as the seventh-highest overall with 12 scalps in six innings (average: 13.33; economy: 3.63).

And he announced himself in India’s very first game of the tournament with a match-winning haul of 5/28 that, along with Bawa’s 4/47, helped skittle the South Africans out for 187 after being set 233 to win. In his other notable performance in the tournament, Ostwal kept things tight in his haul of 3/42 against Australia in the semi-final, his dismissal of set opener Campbell Kellaway coming at a time when the Aussies were looking comfortable in the run chase.

Jason Sangha (Rs 20 lakh)

The 22-year-old Australian batter of Indian origin, who has set his base price at Rs 20 lakh, was among the leading run-getters in the recently-concluded 11th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) and certainly could be on the franchises’ radar going into the mega auction.

The Sydney Thunder batter finished the fifth-highest run-getter in the season with 445 runs at a healthy average of 49.44, hitting three half-centuries along the way including a 55-ball 91 not out against Adelaide Strikers, and was also handy with his part-time leg-spin.

Sangha, who had led Australia to the final of the 2018 U-19 World Cup before they lost to the Prithvi Shaw-captained India in the summit clash, is yet to make his mark in the Indian Premier League and after his latest exploits in the BBL, this could finally be the year he breaks into the league.

