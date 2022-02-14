IPL Auction 2022, CSK anlaysis: Gamble on continuity and experience is their biggest strength and greatest weakness

Before the 2022 IPL mega auction began, there were several question marks over how the Chennai Super Kings would approach it. Over the years, they had prioritised sticking to a core and had only tweaked things when absolutely necessary. This time, though, a few of their stalwarts were entering the twilight of their careers, meaning that the emphasis could have easily shifted.

For much of the first day, that wasn’t the case. CSK kept their cards close to their chest and only flexed their financial muscles when known players entered the fray. They broke the bank for Deepak Chahar but their day was marred by relatively middling purchases – Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo and Robin Uthappa.

Hence, when they rocked up for the second day of the auction, CSK had plenty to correct. Not just in terms of establishing where their primary interests lay, but also in deciding which new players would replace those who had served them well historically. From that perspective, this auction would’ve left their fans with a slightly bittersweet feeling.

They acquired a few top-notch cricketers and got them at excellent prices too. Devon Conway adds value at the top of the order and could be the perfect foil for Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dwaine Pretorius, meanwhile, is a like-for-like replacement for Bravo.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, on the other hand, could morph into a world-class all-rounder under MS Dhoni. Maheesh Theekshana and Prashant Solanki have immense potential, and with the right kind of guidance, could be a thorn in many IPL teams’ side.

But there were also instances where they perhaps overpaid for players who haven’t set the IPL alight in the past. The acquisitions of Chris Jordan and Shivam Dube left a bit to be desired. Neither was at their best in the previous edition of the IPL with Jordan, in particular, proving quite expensive.

Furthermore, both have a tendency to blow more cold than hot – something that goes against the consistency CSK pride themselves on. Yet, if any team can make it work, it is CSK.

The best part about their auction was that they gambled on continuity and experience (surprise, surprise). Eight of their squad played in the 2021 IPL final and while Faf du Plessis, Josh Hazlewood and Shardul Thakur’s absences will be felt, CSK might just have done enough (on the second day especially) to offset it and challenge for top honours again.

Chennai Super Kings squad

Foreign batter: Devon Conway

Indian batters: Ambati Rayudu, C Hari Nishanth, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Subhranshu Senapati

Wicket-keepers: MS Dhoni (C) and N Jagadeesan

Foreign all-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner

Indian all-rounders: Bhagath Varma, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube

Foreign fast bowlers: Adam Milne and Chris Jordan

Indian fast bowlers: KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh

Indian spinner: Prashant Solanki

Foreign spinner: Maheesh Theekshana

Strong area: CSK have banked on their philosophy of sticking to a player in hand rather than rummaging for two in the IPL bush. Continuity and experience have been valued again, and their possible playing XI could have as many as eight players who turned up for the IPL 2021 final against the Kolkata Knight Riders. With Dhoni at the helm, there will be complete clarity on what is expected of them in every game.

Area of concern: While continuity and experience has its virtues, there is a risk of it turning stale pretty quickly. It hasn’t happened a lot during CSK’s existence but each season represents different challenges. This time, a lot of their core players – the likes of Dhoni, Rayudu and Uthappa will not have played much cricket before the IPL.

Jadeja also played his last international game in November 2021, while Bravo has retired from international cricket altogether. Chahar and Gaikwad, too, have only been on the fringes of the Indian cricket team.

So, there could be a situation where CSK don’t hit their straps instantly. And, if they start sliding down that slippery slope, it could be a long way back to the summit.

Best buy: Devon Conway (INR 1 crore)

Worst buy: Chris Jordan (INR 3.6 crore)

