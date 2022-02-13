Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL Auction 2022: From Bravo to Conway, full list of players bought by CSK and final squad

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 13th, 2022
  • 22:23:07 IST

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be aiming to level Mumbai Indians' record of five titles.

File image of Dwayne Bravo. Sportzpics

File image of Dwayne Bravo. Sportzpics

This time, the league is set to get even more competitive with the introduction of Lucknow and Gujarat, so CSK's task will be cut out.

CSK retained skipper MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the retention event that took place in December 2021.

Here's a look at the players CSK have acquired for the 2022 season: 

Robin Uthappa – Rs 2 Crore

Dwayne Bravo – Rs 4.40 Crore

Ambati Rayudu – Rs 6.75 Crore

Deepak Chahar – Rs 14 Crore

KM Asif – Rs 20 Lakh

Tushar Deshpande – Rs 20 Lakh

Shivam Dube – Rs 4 Crore

Maheesh Theekshana – Rs 70 Lakh

Rajvardhan Hangarkegar – Rs 1.5 Crore

Simarjeet Singh – Rs 20 Lakh

Devon Conway – Rs 1 Crore

Dwaine Pretorius – Rs 50 Lakh

Mitchell Santner – Rs 1.9 Crore

Adam Milne – Rs 1.9 Crore

Subhranshu Senapati –Rs 20 Lakh

Mukesh Choudhary – Rs 20 Lakh

Prashant Solanki – Rs 1.2 Crore

C Hari Nishaanth – Rs 20 Lakh

N Jagadeesan – Rs 20 Lakh

Chris Jordan – Rs 3.6 Crore

K Bhagath Varma – Rs 20 Lakh

CSK's full squad: 

MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 13, 2022 22:23:07 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL Auction 2022 Highlights: Liam Livingstone, Tim David among Day 2's biggest buys; Suresh Raina, Shakib Al Hasan go unsold
First Cricket News

IPL Auction 2022 Highlights: Liam Livingstone, Tim David among Day 2's biggest buys; Suresh Raina, Shakib Al Hasan go unsold

Follow the latest updates and breaking news from the Day 2 of IPL Auction 2022 on our blog here.

IPL Auction 2022: From Du Plessis to Hazlewood, full list of players bought by RCB and final squad
First Cricket News

IPL Auction 2022: From Du Plessis to Hazlewood, full list of players bought by RCB and final squad

Let's take a look at the players RCB acquired at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

IPL 2022: New franchise Lucknow Super Giants unveil team's logo ahead of mega auction
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: New franchise Lucknow Super Giants unveil team's logo ahead of mega auction

Lucknow Super Giants said the identity, as a whole, is endowed with strong positive energy to soar higher and higher and achieve success.