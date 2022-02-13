IPL Auction 2022: From Bravo to Conway, full list of players bought by CSK and final squad

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be aiming to level Mumbai Indians' record of five titles.

This time, the league is set to get even more competitive with the introduction of Lucknow and Gujarat, so CSK's task will be cut out.

CSK retained skipper MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the retention event that took place in December 2021.

Here's a look at the players CSK have acquired for the 2022 season:

Robin Uthappa – Rs 2 Crore

Dwayne Bravo – Rs 4.40 Crore

Ambati Rayudu – Rs 6.75 Crore

Deepak Chahar – Rs 14 Crore

KM Asif – Rs 20 Lakh

Tushar Deshpande – Rs 20 Lakh

Shivam Dube – Rs 4 Crore

Maheesh Theekshana – Rs 70 Lakh

Rajvardhan Hangarkegar – Rs 1.5 Crore

Simarjeet Singh – Rs 20 Lakh

Devon Conway – Rs 1 Crore

Dwaine Pretorius – Rs 50 Lakh

Mitchell Santner – Rs 1.9 Crore

Adam Milne – Rs 1.9 Crore

Subhranshu Senapati –Rs 20 Lakh

Mukesh Choudhary – Rs 20 Lakh

Prashant Solanki – Rs 1.2 Crore

C Hari Nishaanth – Rs 20 Lakh

N Jagadeesan – Rs 20 Lakh

Chris Jordan – Rs 3.6 Crore

K Bhagath Varma – Rs 20 Lakh

CSK's full squad:

MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.