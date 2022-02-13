IPL Auction 2022: From Bravo to Conway, full list of players bought by CSK and final squad

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be aiming to level Mumbai Indians' record of five titles.
This time, the league is set to get even more competitive with the introduction of Lucknow and Gujarat, so CSK's task will be cut out.
CSK retained skipper MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the retention event that took place in December 2021.
Here's a look at the players CSK have acquired for the 2022 season:
Robin Uthappa – Rs 2 Crore
Dwayne Bravo – Rs 4.40 Crore
Ambati Rayudu – Rs 6.75 Crore
Deepak Chahar – Rs 14 Crore
KM Asif – Rs 20 Lakh
Tushar Deshpande – Rs 20 Lakh
Shivam Dube – Rs 4 Crore
Maheesh Theekshana – Rs 70 Lakh
Rajvardhan Hangarkegar – Rs 1.5 Crore
Simarjeet Singh – Rs 20 Lakh
Devon Conway – Rs 1 Crore
Dwaine Pretorius – Rs 50 Lakh
Mitchell Santner – Rs 1.9 Crore
Adam Milne – Rs 1.9 Crore
Subhranshu Senapati –Rs 20 Lakh
Mukesh Choudhary – Rs 20 Lakh
Prashant Solanki – Rs 1.2 Crore
C Hari Nishaanth – Rs 20 Lakh
N Jagadeesan – Rs 20 Lakh
Chris Jordan – Rs 3.6 Crore
K Bhagath Varma – Rs 20 Lakh
CSK's full squad:
MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius
