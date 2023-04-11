With two heart-stopping thrillers in as many days, the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is already turning out to be quite the memorable season.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

After Kolkata Knight Riders’ miraculous one-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans on Sunday, it was the Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) turn to pull a rabbit out of the hat as they made a stunning comeback against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru to win by a solitary wicket in a game that went down to the very last delivery, and jump to the top of the points table in the process.

In Photos: LSG make epic comeback at Chinnaswamy to defeat RCB

And much like the GT vs KKR match, the RCB-LSG fixture too swung from one direction to another — from the Bangalore top-order trio of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell slamming fifties and RCB dismantling the opposition top-order to the Lucknow middle-order trio of Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni scripting one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the league.

In the end, it came down to the LSG tail-enders holding their nerve after a last-minute twist, and they succeeded in getting their team over the line in the most dramatic fashion.

Naturally, the thriller at Chinnaswamy became a dominant topic on social media and a top trend of Twitter, with former and current cricketers as well as fans expressing their astonishment over what they just witnessed.

We take a look at some select reactions here:

Thoroughly enjoyed that. RCBvsLSG — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 10, 2023

IPL at its best! another day, another thriller. Full on entertainment, 425 runs were scored by both sides. Aakir mein Pooran ki behtareen paari ne dilaayi @LucknowIPL ko jeet. #IPL2023 #RCBvLSG — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 10, 2023

Is this for real?🤯 #RCBvLSG — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) April 10, 2023

What stress is this broooo! Damn difficult being an RCB fan 🤯🤯🤯🤯 — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) April 10, 2023

on consecutive days we’ve seen a team fail to defend 29 and another almost defend 5 in the final over. #RCBvsLSG #IPL2023 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 10, 2023

Can’t say about winning or losing but entertainment is guaranteed whenever #RCB plays! #IPL2023 #RCBvLSG — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) April 10, 2023

Bishnoi ran like Dhoni in pads and Karthik bottled like Akmal. 😭 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 10, 2023

The comic quotient RCB brings to the league is unparalleled — absy (@absycric) April 10, 2023

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.