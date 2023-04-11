Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  'IPL at its best': Twitter reacts to LSG's dramatic last-ball victory over RCB at Chinnaswamy

Lucknow Super Giants staged an emphatic comeback from 23/3 in the powerplay to chase down the 213-run target set by Royal Challengers Bangalore off the last ball with one wicket to spare.

Lucknow Super Giants players celebrate after Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi get them over the line in the last-ball thriller against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru. Sportzpics

With two heart-stopping thrillers in as many days, the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is already turning out to be quite the memorable season.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

After Kolkata Knight Riders’ miraculous one-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans on Sunday, it was the Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) turn to pull a rabbit out of the hat as they made a stunning comeback against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru to win by a solitary wicket in a game that went down to the very last delivery, and jump to the top of the points table in the process.

In Photos: LSG make epic comeback at Chinnaswamy to defeat RCB

And much like the GT vs KKR match, the RCB-LSG fixture too swung from one direction to another — from the Bangalore top-order trio of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell slamming fifties and RCB dismantling the opposition top-order to the Lucknow middle-order trio of Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni scripting one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the league.

In the end, it came down to the LSG tail-enders holding their nerve after a last-minute twist, and they succeeded in getting their team over the line in the most dramatic fashion.

Naturally, the thriller at Chinnaswamy became a dominant topic on social media and a top trend of Twitter, with former and current cricketers as well as fans expressing their astonishment over what they just witnessed.

We take a look at some select reactions here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: April 11, 2023 01:47:54 IST

