Yuzvendra Chahal went level with Dwayne Bravo on Sunday in highest wicket takers list in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chahal reached the milestone during Rajasthan Royals’ match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur.

India and Rajasthan Royals spinner Chahal now has 183 IPL wickets in just 142 matches (141 innings) at an average of 21.60 and an economy rate of 7.65. His best bowling figures are 5/40.

Chennai Super Kings legend Dwayne Bravo, played 161 matches to reach to this number of wickets. Bravo’s best figures in the T20 league stand at 4/22 with average of 23.82 and an economy rate of 8.38.

Rounding off the top five are: Piyush Chawla (174 dismissals), Amit Mishra (172) and Ravichandran Ashwin (171).

On Sunday, Chahal took 4/29 in his four overs at an economy rate of 7.20. He took the wickets of Anmolpreet Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma and SRH skipper Aiden Markram.

Coming to the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive in a last over thriller.

Riding on aggressive fifties by Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66), Rajasthan Royals posted a challenging 214 for two after winning the toss and electing to bat. In response, Abhishek Sharma (55), Rahul Tripathi (47) kept them in the hunt before Yuzvendra Chahal (4/29) snapped four wickets to almost derail their chase.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 214 for 2 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 95, Sanju Samson 66 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/44).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 217 for 6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 55; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/29).

