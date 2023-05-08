Even the most optimistic Sunrisers Hyderabad fans, squad members and support staff wouldn’t have expected anything positive with two overs to go against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. They needed 41 runs from two overs in the stiff 215 run chase in Jaipur. RR, on the other hand, needed to stick to the basics and they were going to snap their two-match losing streak.

Unfortunately it wasn’t to be. Kuldip Yadav was thundered for three consecutive sixes by Glenn Phillips and then a four. Even though Phillips fell next ball trying to add to the mayhem, that over ends up producing 24 runs.

With 17 runs needed off the final over, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson handed the ball to Sandeep Sharma. The same Sandeep Sharma who had defended 21 runs against Chennai Super Kings with MS Dhoni in the middle. This was right up his alley. Or so everyone thought.

For Sandeep, at the other end was Marco Jansen and Abdul Samad. Sandeep tried to replicate his tried-and-tested yorkers but the second ball saw it converted to a low full-toss for Samad to whack it down the ground for a six.

The next two balls went for singles and RR needed a maximum on the last ball to win it. On the final delivery of the night, Samad cleared the in-field but was caught at long-off by Jos Buttler only for the celebrations to be halted by a no ball.

On the free hit, with three needed to tie, four needed to win, Jammu batter Samad once again made clean contact with an attempted yorker to smash a six!

The error on the last ball upset RR skipper Sanju Samson. “Nothing much, it’s a no ball, just have to bowl it again as simple as that, you don’t think about it too much. Sandeep knows what to do. Maybe there might be a small change in mindset for a few seconds when you feel that the job is done, and everyone was celebrating but I think that’s the nature of this game, you can’t step the line at that point of time,” Sanju Samson said in the post-match ceremony.

