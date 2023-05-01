Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after the latter slammed his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

Jaiswal lit up the Wankhede Stadium during MI’s home game against RR — which happened to be the 1000th match in the IPL — with 16 fours and eight sixes and brought up the three-figure mark in just 53 deliveries. He was ultimately dismissed for a 62-ball 124 — the highest individual score of the season so far — and single-handedly helped Rajasthan post a formidable 212/7 on the board.

The Mumbaikar’s scintillating knock, however, would go in vain as MI ended up chasing the target down with three balls to spare thanks to a hat-trick of sixes by Tim David off Jason Holder’s bowling in the final over.

“I watched him last year, he’s taken it to the next level. I asked him ‘where did you get the power from’. He said he’s been going to the gym, that’s good for him, India and RR,” Rohit, who celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday, said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Jaiswal, who bagged the Player of the Match award despite RR ending up on the losing side, too emphasized on maintaining a fit lifestyle.

“When I completed my century, I didn’t know whether the ball went to the boundary. So I thanked God for everything. That was the highlight. Days like this definitely can happen. I want to focus on the process and work hard, and have the belief. I have been positive and am maintaining a good, fit lifestyle which is helping,” Jaiswal said after the match.

While David provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 45, it was Suryakumar Yadav who brought Mumbai back on its feet after a shaky start and kept them alive in the chase with a 29-ball 55, ultimately getting dismissed thanks to a brilliant catch by Sandeep Sharma.

