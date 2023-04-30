Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his maiden hundred in the 1000th match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to power Rajasthan Royals to a commanding total against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Sunday.

The left-handed opener from Mumbai couldn’t have picked a more iconic occasion than the milestone match to bring up the three-figure mark not just in the IPL, but in all T20 cricket.

Jaiswal brought up the milestone with a boundary, taking 53 balls along the way, and would ultimately get dismissed for a 62-ball 124 — the highest individual score of the season so far — as Rajasthan posted a commanding 212/7 after opting to bat against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

That Maiden IPL Century feeling A TON in 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th IPL Match 🙌🏻@ybj_19 departs after 124 off just 62 deliveries 👏🏻👏🏻#IPL1000 | #TATAIPL | #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/rV3X7AUSfc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2023

It was almost a one-man show on Sunday evening at the Wankhede as Jaiswal held the Rajasthan innings together even as wickets fell in clusters at the other end. While Jaiswal smashed 16 fours and eight maximums during his stay at the crease, striking at more than 200 for his 124, the next-highest score by a RR batter Jos Buttler’s 19-ball 18.

Jaiswal was dismissed by a high full toss from left-arm seamer Arshad Khan in the final over of the RR innings, which was reviewed for a potential no-ball but was ultimately ruled in favour of the bowler.

Cricket Twitter, meanwhile, heaped praise on the 21-year-old for what is being described as the standout knock of the season so far and one of the best in the history of the tournament. Here are select reactions:

Played all his cricket in Mumbai. And gets his first IPL ton in Mumbai. A full circle for Yashasvi Jaiswal! 💯 pic.twitter.com/Ih20R1JXur — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 30, 2023

Jai Sawaal ka nahi koi Jawaab.

One of the finest hundreds you will see, 124 when the next best is extras with 25. Great temperament, Yashasvi Jaiswal is bawaal . #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/0mcx411kBM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2023

Congrats, Jaiswal, on smashing the T20 💯 Welcome to Hundred club @rajasthanroyals — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 30, 2023

Jaiswal is a serious, round the wicket batter. Drives with panache and can hook it out of the ground. This is a talent India needs to handle well and make the most of. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 30, 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal played one of the finest innings in IPL history… and we are discussing a thousand matches here. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) April 30, 2023

The best white ball batsman in the world is in the middle, but he’s currently just watching his partner absolutely smash it at the other end.

Yashasvi Jaiswal should play for the senior India team very very soon! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 30, 2023

