Cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal slams maiden IPL ton during MI-RR clash; Cricket Twitter hails 'one of the finest innings'

RR opener Jaiswal smashed a 53-ball ton and posted the highest individual score of the season during the IPL 2023 match against MI at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after completing his maiden IPL ton during the match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai. Sportzpics

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his maiden hundred in the 1000th match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to power Rajasthan Royals to a commanding total against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Sunday.

The left-handed opener from Mumbai couldn’t have picked a more iconic occasion than the milestone match to bring up the three-figure mark not just in the IPL, but in all T20 cricket.

IPL 2023: Rohit hasn't asked for a break yet, says MI coach Mark Boucher ahead of RR clash

IPL 2023: Wankhede witnesses special ceremony to celebrate 1000th match ahead of MI-RR clash

Jaiswal brought up the milestone with a boundary, taking 53 balls along the way, and would ultimately get dismissed for a 62-ball 124 — the highest individual score of the season so far — as Rajasthan posted a commanding 212/7 after opting to bat against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

 

 

It was almost a one-man show on Sunday evening at the Wankhede as Jaiswal held the Rajasthan innings together even as wickets fell in clusters at the other end. While Jaiswal smashed 16 fours and eight maximums during his stay at the crease, striking at more than 200 for his 124, the next-highest score by a RR batter Jos Buttler’s 19-ball 18.

Jaiswal was dismissed by a high full toss from left-arm seamer Arshad Khan in the final over of the RR innings, which was reviewed for a potential no-ball but was ultimately ruled in favour of the bowler.

Cricket Twitter, meanwhile, heaped praise on the 21-year-old for what is being described as the standout knock of the season so far and one of the best in the history of the tournament. Here are select reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: April 30, 2023 23:01:41 IST

