The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday witnessed a lot of action on the field, from Virat Kohli’s fifty to Vyshakh Vijaykumar’s three-wicket spell.

However, following the match, it was another on-field tension, one between Kohli and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly that made the headlines.

Both teams were on the field for their customary handshakes after the game on Saturday, but it soon appeared as though Kohli and Ganguly, who is the Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals, avoided each other.

Another video surfaced on social media where Kohli could be seen giving a ‘death stare’ to Ganguly, in an incident that happened in the 18th over when RCB were one wicket away from win over DC.

And on Monday, a report in the Hindustan Times stated that Kohli has unfollowed Ganguly on Instagram, while the former BCCI president continues to follow Kohli.

The tussle on Saturday was the latest in an ongoing rift between the former India captain and the ex-BCCI president.

In October 2021, Kohli was removed as the captain of the Indian ODI team, days after he had stepped down as skipper of the India T20I side. This resulted in a war of words between the two. While Kohli had stated that he was not informed about the decision from the BCCI, Ganguly contradicted Kohli’s statement.

Kohli was going through a tough time with the bat back then, and following a 2-1 defeat to South Africa in South Africa, Kohli had relinquished Test captaincy in January 2022.

