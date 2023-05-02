Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have been fined heavily for their altercation after the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana stadium on Monday. The match officials have severely punished the RCB batter Kohli and LSG mentor Gambhir for their roles in an exchange that happened after RCB won by 18 runs.

Kohli and Gambhir have been docked 100 percent of their match fees for breaching IPL Code of Conduct. Meanwhile, Naveen-ul-Haq, who was also involved in the fracas, has been fined 50 percent of his fees.

An IPL statement said, “Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.”

“Mr Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” the statement added.

Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct details: “It is intended to cover all types of conduct that bring the game into disrepute.”

It relates to (a) public acts of misconduct; (b) unruly public behaviour; and (c) inappropriate comments which are detrimental to the interests of the game.

After the game in Lucknow, Kohli and Gambhir got involved in a verbal exchange after which Amit Mishra, RCB captain Faf du Plessis, LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya had to intervene to keep the two charged up parties separate. Later, Kohli and LSG skipper KL Rahul had a discussion – possibly to clear the air.

Earlier during the customary post-match handshake between the two teams, Naveen yanked his hand away from Kohli and there were words exchanged between the two.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.