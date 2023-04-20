Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2023: 'There was definitely some fire in Virat's belly', Shane Watson on Kohli-Ganguly 'no handshake' controversy

Cricket

IPL 2023: 'There was definitely some fire in Virat's belly', Shane Watson on Kohli-Ganguly 'no handshake' controversy

When RCB faced DC in Bengaluru last week, Kohli and Ganguly avoided shaking hands, and a day later, Kohli had reportedly unfollowed Ganguly on Instagram.

IPL 2023: 'There was definitely some fire in Virat's belly', Shane Watson on Kohli-Ganguly 'no handshake' controversy

RCB's Virat Kohli in action against DC. Sportzpics

The Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2023 season has certainly witnessed some intense finishes, memorable knocks and game-changing moments so far, but one controversy that has been a talking point this season is the reported rift between Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

When RCB faced DC in Bengaluru last week, Kohli and Ganguly avoided shaking hands, and a day later, Kohli had reportedly unfollowed Ganguly on Instagram.

In October 2021, just days after Kohli stepped down as India’s T20I captain, he was removed as the Men in Blue’s ODI skipper. This eventually led to a disagreement between Kohli and Ganguly. While Kohli said that BCCI had not informed him regarding the decision, Ganguly said so otherwise, contradicting Kohli’s statement.

Shane Watson, who is Delhi Capitals assistant coach, opened up on the issue, saying that Kohli had ‘fire in his belly’.

“It could be rumour mongering, but I’m not sure. So, it’s not something I want to get involved in,” Watson said on The Grade Cricketer Podcast.

“But there was definitely some fire in Virat’s belly, that’s for sure. For an opposition point of view, that’s the last thing you need as well. Virat, when he’s like that, that’s when he’s at his absolute best. Whatever reason that was, I’m not exactly sure,” added the former Australia all-rounder.

Former cricketer Roger Binny replaced Ganguly as BCCI president last year, and that allowed Ganguly to join the Delhi Capitals team management again, ahead of the 2023 season. Kohli, meanwhile, faces a crucial year with the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia and the ICC ODI World Cup in India slated for this year.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 20, 2023 17:47:23 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Backed by team management, Vijaykumar Vyshak picks three wickets on debut
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Backed by team management, Vijaykumar Vyshak picks three wickets on debut

Vijaykumar Vyshak, 26, smartly mixed his lengths, varied his pace and bowled a perfect knuckleball with an upright seam to take the DC batters by surprise.

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli continues love affair with Chinnaswamy by slamming 35-ball fifty in RCB-LSG match
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli continues love affair with Chinnaswamy by slamming 35-ball fifty in RCB-LSG match

Kohli brought up his second half-century at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium this season and his 46th overall, bringing up the milestone in 35 deliveries and powering RCB to a solid start against LSG.

'They denied it straight away': When an IPL franchise turned down Kohli's offer to join them
First Cricket News

'They denied it straight away': When an IPL franchise turned down Kohli's offer to join them

Virat Kohli has only played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL but there was a time when he was in touch with another franchise.