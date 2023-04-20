The Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2023 season has certainly witnessed some intense finishes, memorable knocks and game-changing moments so far, but one controversy that has been a talking point this season is the reported rift between Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly.

When RCB faced DC in Bengaluru last week, Kohli and Ganguly avoided shaking hands, and a day later, Kohli had reportedly unfollowed Ganguly on Instagram.

In October 2021, just days after Kohli stepped down as India’s T20I captain, he was removed as the Men in Blue’s ODI skipper. This eventually led to a disagreement between Kohli and Ganguly. While Kohli said that BCCI had not informed him regarding the decision, Ganguly said so otherwise, contradicting Kohli’s statement.

Shane Watson, who is Delhi Capitals assistant coach, opened up on the issue, saying that Kohli had ‘fire in his belly’.

“It could be rumour mongering, but I’m not sure. So, it’s not something I want to get involved in,” Watson said on The Grade Cricketer Podcast.

“But there was definitely some fire in Virat’s belly, that’s for sure. For an opposition point of view, that’s the last thing you need as well. Virat, when he’s like that, that’s when he’s at his absolute best. Whatever reason that was, I’m not exactly sure,” added the former Australia all-rounder.

Former cricketer Roger Binny replaced Ganguly as BCCI president last year, and that allowed Ganguly to join the Delhi Capitals team management again, ahead of the 2023 season. Kohli, meanwhile, faces a crucial year with the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia and the ICC ODI World Cup in India slated for this year.

